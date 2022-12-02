ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say

By Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVufy_0jVam6Yi00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said.

The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS station after the incident.

First responders said he was able to talk and walk on his own at the station.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

