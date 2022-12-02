Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said.

The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS station after the incident.

First responders said he was able to talk and walk on his own at the station.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident at this time.

