Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burnsCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
‘It looks like me.’ Toy Like Me club donates modified toys to special-needs students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a gift designed to make kids with disabilities feel included and seen. Tuesday, December 6, a group from Roanoke College made a special delivery just in time for the holidays. Christmas came early at Virginia Heights Elementary school with wrapping paper and lots of...
WDBJ7.com
Healthy affordable food options and other resources coming to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Launched in 2017, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was a community collaborative spearheaded by NW residents, Roanoke College, Freedom First Credit Union, Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP), United Way of Roanoke Valley, The City of Roanoke and a cross sector of other partners focused on reducing health disparities in the NW community.
WDBJ7.com
Effect of Alzheimer’s disease on women to be discussed at public forum
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a community conversation this Thursday, December 8, focused on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women. Program Manager Brooke Gill joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the importance of gathering women to these sessions, because it is estimated that more than 10 million women in the United States live with or care for people living with Alzheimer’s.
WDBJ7.com
Meet the Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother Program was founded over 70 years ago to honor the birth of Christ by giving to families in need. This year’s Christmas Mother, Mary Asma, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what this program means for the families and individuals in the community.
WDBJ7.com
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
WSLS
RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say
ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 launches Hear@Home podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a variety of podcasts including Hear@Home! It features content from our Here@Home newscast plus a little more!. The Hear@Home Podcast continues the conversation from our live show that airs weekdays at 3 on WDBJ7. We take some of the interviews that we’ve had with the people who are working hard to provide resources to help others in our hometowns, and we expand on them. This is our chance to have longer dialogues on important issues, and feature some of the fun and uplifting projects across our hometowns.
WDBJ7.com
Release tension and stress during the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we go through the holiday season, it can be easy for some people to begin feeling stressed and holding that stress in our bodies. Bonny Branch with Free Yoga For the People was back with us on Here @ Home to help us release some of that tension.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet and slobbery Opie will lick his way to your heart
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Opie to the WFXR News studio.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS rolling out virtual ‘thank-you’ cards
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is making it easy to say “thank you” to educators. The school district has created virtual thank-you cards that can be sent to any staff member in MCPS. The virtual cards can be customized with a message and sent directly...
theroanoker.com
Blue Ridge PBS Hosts Free Santa's Winter Wonderland
Blue Ridge PBS will host a free drive through Santa’s Winter Wonderland from December 8-23 (closed Monday-Wednesday) from 6-9 p.m. Santa’s Winter Wonderland combines Christmas magic with some additional character touches that are unique to PBS. Will Anderson, President and CEO, says, “We are once again able to bring this free drive through holiday lights experience to life with special appearances from ‘The Big Guy,’ Mrs. Clause and our own Pippy Pinewood. On special nights, we also welcome The Roanoke Grinch. It’s not just a Christmas lights display; it’s an experience that will put you in a merry mood for the entire holiday season.”
WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
WDBJ7.com
NRVCS says Drug Takeback Day sets record in NRV
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley Community Services says the most recent drug takeback day set a record in the New River Valley. More than 1,600 pounds of prescription medications were collected in Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski, and Giles counties and the city of Radford. NRVCS says that equates to...
wfxrtv.com
Organizations go door to door to stop gun violence
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — When it comes to gun violence prevention, officials say resources are often lacking or not even known. Gun violence prevention organization, “Peacemakers” are making it their mission to bring aid to those who need it. On Sunday, the Peacemakers organization went door-to-door to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts annual Candy Cane Express
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its 18th annual Candy Cane Express. The festive event is filled with local vendors, balloon animals, games, and crafts. Santa is also there to take pictures with the kids, and the Grinch is there for the first time this year.
WDBJ7.com
BAE Systems partners with Radford elementary school
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Students at Belle Heth Elementary School had story time thanks to a partnership with BAE Systems on Dec. 5. “It’s the love of reading,” BAE Systems’ Lisa Hillary-Tee said. “It keeps families connected. It keeps children in school.”. BAE Systems operates the Radford...
chathamstartribune.com
Building a business with Asian flair
Build it and they will come — although in this case it's not a ball field, but the customer "building" their noodle bowl and choosing all the ingredients to go with it. At Nana Karen's Noodle House in downtown Danville, customers start at the top, choosing the type of noodle, protein, vegetables and broth to create a custom noodle bowl with a distinctive Asian flair.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
Comments / 0