ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a variety of podcasts including Hear@Home! It features content from our Here@Home newscast plus a little more!. The Hear@Home Podcast continues the conversation from our live show that airs weekdays at 3 on WDBJ7. We take some of the interviews that we’ve had with the people who are working hard to provide resources to help others in our hometowns, and we expand on them. This is our chance to have longer dialogues on important issues, and feature some of the fun and uplifting projects across our hometowns.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO