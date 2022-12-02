District 11 declares 1 of 3 Northwestern wrestlers who transferred to Notre Dame-GP ineligible for this season

District 11 chairman Bob Hartman said the committee declared one of three wrestlers who transferred from Northwestern to Notre Dame-Green Pond ineligible for this season. Harry Fisher/The Morning Call/TNS

Dominic Sumpolec’s promising high school wrestling career will have to wait another year.

The freshman who transferred for the start of the 2022-23 season from Northwestern Lehigh to Notre Dame-Green Pond was ruled ineligible Wednesday by the District 11 committee and will not be allowed to compete in the regular season or postseason.

The committee decision was 11-0 after brief deliberation.

Two other Northwestern freshman transfers — Jared Gonzalez, who switched schools after the year began, and Connor Smalley — were declared eligible.

“We base our decisions on the evidence provided at hearings and before the hearings,” District 11 chairman Bob Hartman said. “Credibility does matter, but it does need to be corroborated.

“The evidence proves either way which way we decide.”

The Sumpolec family has 30 days from the district’s ruling to appeal the decision to the PIAA, but the father, also Dominic, said that after talking to their lawyer Thursday it likely will not appeal.

“The text message speaks loud,” the elder Sumpolec said. “That’s what the lawyer said, too. We don’t know if we want to drag Dom through [the appeal].”

Sumpolec is referring to a text he sent earlier this year to previous Northwestern head coach Jim Moll, one that was part of Northwestern’s evidence in the case. The text allegedly inferred it was an athletic transfer.

“It is 100% my fault,” Sumpolec said. “It’s something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.”

Sumpolec added that the text outweighed any testimony regarding his son being bullied since seventh grade. He said his son left Northwestern midway through that school year because of the bullying and was home-schooled for the next year and a half.

Hartman clarified that an eligibility case can arise if a student participates in a sport the previous year for a PIAA school regardless if the student has participated in a varsity sport. Sumpolec wrestled last season for Northwestern’s junior high program.

The District 11 chairman added that a stenographer records everything at every hearing. That document is forwarded to the PIAA to be entered into evidence during an appeal. That document prevents the appealing party from changing or adding to its story during the appeal.

District 11 has had all of its eligibility decisions upheld by the PIAA.

Sumpolec said his son will stay at Notre Dame-GP and continue to work out with coach Matt Veres’ Crusaders. He also said his son will compete in non-PIAA tournaments and looks forward to next season.

“He and I had a good talk last night,” Sumpolec said. “I told him that when he goes to college, the coach might want you to redshirt your freshman year.

“We’re looking at this as a redshirt year. We’ll get through it as a family. Some days are tough, but things happen for a reason.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

