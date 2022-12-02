ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles

By Kevin Harrish
 4 days ago
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled recently, averaging just 15.3 points over the last three games. And while the team is trying to improve its offensive production, Bill Belichick revealed one reason why it’s been difficult to improve the offense consistently.

As Bill Belichick explains, making overall improvements to the offense isn’t as simple as it sounds because every defense the team faces is different.

“We need to just keep working to improve it every week,” Belichick said according to Pro Football Talk . “This week will be different. Arizona’s a different defense than Buffalo. Buffalo’s a different defense than Minnesota. Minnesota’s a different defense than the Jets. So it’s not as simple as . . . improving your time in the mile run. I mean that’s not what this is. This is about competing against another team. So we’ll see what all that entails as we get into Arizona. But we need to continue to work to do things better on our end. Then as it relates to our specific opponent, then match them up and doing well against that opponent. So that’s really the process.”

While that may be true, the Patriots’ offense will need to be better across the board if it’s going to compete for a playoff spot this season.

