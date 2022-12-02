ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Licensing report: Pennsylvania 31st for burdens on workers

By Anthony Hennen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxwvf_0jValpib00
By Barbara MacDonald | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania’s occupational licensing restrictions aren’t egregious compared to other states, critics say its laws stifle economic opportunity – especially for the less well-off.

In a new report, the Institute for Justice compared states for the burden and scope of their licensing regimes and ranked Pennsylvania 31st.

The commonwealth did better than average on licensing fees ($116 compared to $284 nationally) and the average number of days lost to education and experience (120 days compared to 350), but it also required licenses for 50 of 102 lower-income jobs IJ analyzed.

Pennsylvania compares favorably on some of the top-line measures … but when you drill down to specific occupations, there’s room for improvement,” said Lisa Knepper, the Institute for Justice's senior director of strategic research. “And of course, you want to be better than average, right?”

Getting a license to work “can take months or even years of training, one or more exams, hefty fees, and more,” the report said. “Proponents claim these licenses are necessary to protect consumers from unsafe or otherwise poor service. Yet most evidence indicates licenses do no such thing and instead impose heavy costs on workers, consumers, and the economy and society at large.”

Nationally, the trend in recent years has been to reduce some burdens. “Nearly 20% of licenses became less burdensome,” to get, the report said. Yet, in Pennsylvania, licensing fees have usually increased since 2017. Only one license of the 102 reviewed in the analysis had been removed in recent years in the state, which applied to mobile home installers.

Licensing in many cases isn’t crucial to maintain public health and safety, Knepper argued; instead, it was a barrier to economic growth.

“People should care because occupational licensing is a drag on the economy for all of us, but particularly for people on the lower rungs of the economic ladder,” she said.

Licensing issues have flared up around niche beauty services, such as hair braiding and makeup artistry. Complicated or difficult-to-fulfill requirements mean that people can’t get a proper license and thus work in the underground economy. Doing so creates tax issues as well as worker exploitation problems, said Jessica Poitras, legislative counsel at the Institute for Justice.

A proposed bill would exempt those niche services from licensing and avoid creating the incentive to work underground.

“I do think that legislators and all policymakers should really take a look at licensing, especially again in the beauty space, to see – is this the best way to regulate this space? Does it need to be regulated?” Poitras said.

Abolishing some licenses or reducing their requirements could help workers and consumers alike.

“These exemptions are a win-win for everyone,” Poitras said. “There’s documented evidence and proof that when you remove licensing requirements for niche beauty services, thousands of jobs are created and new opportunities come to the state.”

The Institute for Justice’s report offered five strategies for improving licensing by repealing and reducing barriers, removing mobility barriers, and making it easier for people with criminal records to get a license for work.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Pennsylvania rural development boosted by USDA grants

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $330,000 in grants for rural Pennsylvania, aiming to grow the economy and “expand essential services for rural people” across the commonwealth. “The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate how USDA remains committed to helping rural businesses create...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Folwell says North Carolina pension fund was down 7% in 2022

(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday. Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000 active and former public employees not yet eligible for payouts, Folwell said. That equates to nearly one in 10 North Carolinians...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio group files lawsuit over IRS donor collection data

(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group has challenged a law that requires the IRS to demand private donor information from charity groups with a federal lawsuit. The Buckeye Institute, represented by lawyers from the Institute for Free Speech and its own attorneys, filed its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Columbus Division. It claims the law violates the First Amendment and the requirement restricts free speech. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio continues to feel nuclear bailout fallout

(The Center Square) – The fallout from House Bill 6 continues for Ohio. Two years after the scandal-ridden legislation led to the indictment and eventually ouster of the House speaker, HB6 played a major role in the state dropping 7.5 points and falling 11 spots in the 2022 Energy Efficiency Scorecard, according to American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Ohio fell to 44th on the list, and the authors say...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in a Dec. 5 news release that the companies, which are collectively Northland Vapor, violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws by selling products...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts using federal funding to support small business sector

(The Center Square) – Making investments in the future of small businesses is the focus of a new investment in Massachusetts. Nearly $169 million will be redirected from the U.S. Department of Treasury to promote small business growth and entrepreneurship in the Bay State. The funds are from the state’s allocation of State Small Business Credit Initiative Funding, Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Since taking office, we have been committed to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

People Are Leaving Ohio in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania natural gas price up 95%, new wells up 42%

(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are climbing, but overall production in Pennsylvania has lagged year-over-year. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office says prices in the third quarter of 2022 jumped almost 95% compared to the same period last year. Nor will prices drop soon, either. The Pennsylvania average price was $6.89 per million BTU, compared to $3.54 in 2021. “The dramatic increase in prices was due...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota projects $17.6 billion surplus

(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s Management and Budget estimate a general fund budget surplus of $17.6 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 biennium. “Strong collections and lower-than-projected spending add to the FY22-23 surplus,” the agency said. “Economic headwinds lower expected growth but large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues in FY24-25 create estimated $17.6B available for budget.” The massive surplus is a combination of lower spending and roughly $7 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Businesses fear Michigan Democrats repealing right-to-work

(The Center Square) – Come January, Democratic majorities in Lansing will try to repeal right-to-work – Republicans’ flagship policy adopted when they controlled the Legislature and governor's office. Next week will mark the 10th anniversary of Michigan passing its right-to-work law. In short, the law says that nobody can be required to pay dues or fees to a union to hold a job. Small Business Association of Michigan President and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

California lawmakers introduced dozens of new bills this week. Here's a look

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers hit the ground running to start the new legislative session, introducing a slew of new measures they will consider in the coming months that include the latest proposal to allow legislative staff to unionize, bills to address the fentanyl crisis and a measure to impose a new tax on firearms and ammunition. Monday marked the start of the 2023-2024 legislative session, which brought with it the ceremonial swearing-in of new lawmakers and the convening of a special session to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay the state of Michigan restitution for $423,435. According to court records, between April 2020 and continuing into February of 2021, Mason...
NOVI, MI
The Center Square

Proposed Ohio amendment to stop government immunity rejected

(The Center Square) – A plan to change Ohio law to stop qualified immunity for local government workers hit a snag when a summary of the proposal was rejected by Attorney General Dave Yost. Yost rejected the summary from a citizens group that wants a new constitutional amendment that would remove qualified immunity for employees of political subdivisions for injury, death or loss of person or property caused by an act or omission from a government employee during their job. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Midterm election is certified; bill would ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms

Illinois election results certified The Nov. 8 midterm general election has been certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections. More than 4.1 million votes were cast with a turnout of just over 51%. That’s down from the 57.2% turnout four years ago. Monday’s certification also confirmed passage of the amendment to the Illinois Constitution codifying collective bargaining rights with 53.4% of all votes cast being in the affirmative. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy