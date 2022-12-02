North Carolina revenue department to increase state's interest rate by 2%

A welcome sign at the North Carolina state line. Katherine Welles / Shuttershock.com

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Revenue will increase the state’s interest rate by 2% for the first half of 2023.

The NC DOR on Thursday announced the new interest rate of 7% for January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023.

"This is an increase from 5 percent," the announcement read. "The interest rate applies to overpayments of tax and assessments of tax."

North Carolina law requires the Secretary of Revenue to establish the interest rate every six months on or before June 1 and December 1 of each year.

North Carolina’s interest rate has ranged between 5% and 8% over the last 23 years, though the rate remained at 5% from July 1, 2008 through December 31, 2018.

The rate increased to 6% for the first six months of 2019, before falling back to 5% between July 1, 2019 and the end of this year. The interest rate peaked at 8% in January 1999 and January 2007, according to NC DOR data.

The interest rate does not apply to taxes subject to the International Fuel Tax Agreement, which requires an annual interest rate set 2% above the IRS underpayment rate. The IFTA rate adjusts once a year on Jan. 1 and is currently at 5% for 2022.

North Carolina’s interest rate hike for 2023 comes amid raging inflation that has forced the Federal Reserve to repeatedly increase the federal interest rate this year, most recently from 3.75% to 4% at its November meeting.

The November rate hike marked the six consecutive increase and fourth consecutive three-quarter point increase, with borrowing costs now at the highest level since 2008.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday the Federal Reserve may scale back the pace of hikes starting as early as December, though he predicts the "terminal rate" will come in "somewhat higher" than a September projection of 4.6%.

"It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down," Powell said. "The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting."

The comments came just two days before the Labor Department unveiled a better than expected jobs report on Friday that showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 with an unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Average hourly earnings came in at double the Dow Jones estimate at 0.6%, while wages also increased by 5.1% over the last year, or about 0.5% faster than expected.