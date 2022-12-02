ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rod Walker: Saints left door open. Tom Brady closed it, effectively ending playoff hopes

TAMPA, Fla. — Two minutes, 29 seconds. For you and me, that’s just 149 seconds. But for Tom Brady, it’s an eternity — plenty of time to march his team 63 yards down the field and shove his sword right into one of those self-inflicted wounds of a New Orleans Saints team that had given him fits every time they walked into pirate-themed Raymond James Stadium.
What we learned from the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:. Tom Brady showed why he's the G.O.A.T. The Saints looked like they had the game in hand with a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but the future Hall of Famer led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final three minutes to break the Saints' hearts. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the final drives. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left was the game-winner.
FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
Anatomy of a meltdown: Breaking down the Saints' epic late collapse against the Bucs

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Saints in the final minutes of their stunning 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The ills that have haunted this team throughout its now 4-9 season sunk it at crucial moments in the decisive stretch run against Tampa Bay. The egregious mistakes, shoddy execution, poor decision-making and questionable coaching calls conspired to grease the skids for Tom Brady’s last-minute heroics.
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
Zion Williamson is finally playing defense for the New Orleans Pelicans

One of the plays Zion Williamson became best known for during his time at Duke was his come-out-of-nowhere block against Virginia. In the highlight, which has been viewed more than 614,000 times on YouTube, Williamson rotates diagonally across the court and swats De’Andre Hunter’s 3-point shot from the right corner into the crowd.
