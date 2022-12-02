Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What Deion Sanders told Jackson State football players after accepting Colorado job
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders addresses his team following the SWAC Championship game to tell them he was hired by Colorado.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints left door open. Tom Brady closed it, effectively ending playoff hopes
TAMPA, Fla. — Two minutes, 29 seconds. For you and me, that’s just 149 seconds. But for Tom Brady, it’s an eternity — plenty of time to march his team 63 yards down the field and shove his sword right into one of those self-inflicted wounds of a New Orleans Saints team that had given him fits every time they walked into pirate-themed Raymond James Stadium.
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
NOLA.com
Saints transactions: This local product is going to make his Saints debut Monday vs Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — One local product is making his New Orleans Saints debut a long way from home. Wide receiver Kirk Merritt, who starred at Destrehan High School, was called up from the practice squad prior to Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Merritt joined the...
NOLA.com
LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte has made a decision on his future with the Tigers
Star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday evening he will return for his senior season in 2023 instead of leaving for the NFL, a decision that could help boost his draft stock again and give the Tigers another loaded crop of wide receivers. Boutte entered the year as a...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Getting set for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'
It's the final week of the regular season for many fantasy football leagues, which means it's either time for the crucial move that could secure the final playoff spot or playoff bye, or it's time to get your roster set for the elimination games to come. That was the focus...
NOLA.com
What we learned from the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:. Tom Brady showed why he's the G.O.A.T. The Saints looked like they had the game in hand with a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but the future Hall of Famer led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final three minutes to break the Saints' hearts. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the final drives. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds left was the game-winner.
NOLA.com
Tyler Huntley, Jameson Williams headline fantasy football waiver wire; see top pickups
It’s almost time for the fantasy football playoffs, and with that means it’s time to look toward the waiver wire in case your team needs any reinforcements before the fantasy postseason begins. Week 13 saw some key players go down with injuries, including a pair of relevant quarterbacks...
NFL Issues Hypocritical Fines to Dallas Cowboys Players for Salvation Army TD Celebration
Four Dallas Cowboys players were fined by the National Football League—or the “No Fun League,” as fans of TD celebrations... The post NFL Issues Hypocritical Fines to Dallas Cowboys Players for Salvation Army TD Celebration appeared first on Outsider.
NOLA.com
The Saints' collapse vs. the Bucs was a true rarity in the NFL. That and other acts.
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in front of 68,709 ticketed fans for the Week 13 matchup. • The Saints (4-9) are assured of their first losing season since 2016 when they finished 7-9. There are four games left in 2022.
NOLA.com
FAILURE: Saints unravel in final minutes of a devastating loss to the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — It was right there in front of them, a huge win that would have put them within a half-game of the NFC South lead with four games to go. And, somehow, unfathomably, the New Orleans Saints let it slip right through their fingers in a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that was as ugly as any the team has endured in years considering the stakes.
NOLA.com
Anatomy of a meltdown: Breaking down the Saints' epic late collapse against the Bucs
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Saints in the final minutes of their stunning 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The ills that have haunted this team throughout its now 4-9 season sunk it at crucial moments in the decisive stretch run against Tampa Bay. The egregious mistakes, shoddy execution, poor decision-making and questionable coaching calls conspired to grease the skids for Tom Brady’s last-minute heroics.
NOLA.com
Saints collapse as double-digit favorites against Buccaneers in closing minutes
It appeared that the New Orleans Saints were on their way to a pivotal victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the live betting line at Caesars Sportsbook shifted to 12.5 points in their favor in the fourth quarter. The Saints somehow found a way to lose though, as they...
NOLA.com
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson is finally playing defense for the New Orleans Pelicans
One of the plays Zion Williamson became best known for during his time at Duke was his come-out-of-nowhere block against Virginia. In the highlight, which has been viewed more than 614,000 times on YouTube, Williamson rotates diagonally across the court and swats De’Andre Hunter’s 3-point shot from the right corner into the crowd.
