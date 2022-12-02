Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman, injured man arrested

Police have arrested a man accused in a Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man with an infant in the car.

Fort Pierce police said Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 29, was arrested Friday in connection with the Nov. 22 crash on Boston Avenue .

Gonzalez-Salinas faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives said a white Toyota SUV was headed westbound in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue when it slammed into a Kia 4-door sedan carrying the man, woman and infant.

Police said Loocyka Da Sooina, 19, died shortly after being taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. The man remained in critical condition, but the infant wasn't seriously hurt and is with family members.

"The young man had woken up and he was only able to move his head and he has no memory of the accident," said Kathy Harnage, who lives nearby and called 911. "At that time he wasn't aware that she had passed."

She added: "It sounded like they were good people and starting off and doing the right things for their little family."

Harnage said she is pleased there has been an arrest.

"I don't think that the family will ever have closure," she said. "This is somebody that was ripped away from them from someone else's negligence and recklessness.

"The trauma has just begun for this family, because there's going to be court dates. They're going to want to be present"

