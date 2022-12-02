ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman, injured man arrested

By Peter Burke, Joel Lopez
 4 days ago
Police have arrested a man accused in a Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man with an infant in the car.

Fort Pierce police said Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 29, was arrested Friday in connection with the Nov. 22 crash on Boston Avenue .

Gonzalez-Salinas faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives said a white Toyota SUV was headed westbound in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue when it slammed into a Kia 4-door sedan carrying the man, woman and infant.

Police said Loocyka Da Sooina, 19, died shortly after being taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. The man remained in critical condition, but the infant wasn't seriously hurt and is with family members.

"The young man had woken up and he was only able to move his head and he has no memory of the accident," said Kathy Harnage, who lives nearby and called 911. "At that time he wasn't aware that she had passed."

She added: "It sounded like they were good people and starting off and doing the right things for their little family."

Harnage said she is pleased there has been an arrest.

"I don't think that the family will ever have closure," she said. "This is somebody that was ripped away from them from someone else's negligence and recklessness.

"The trauma has just begun for this family, because there's going to be court dates. They're going to want to be present"

wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect

Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wqcs.org

Little Revealed About Fatal Shooting in Gifford Saturday

Indian River County - Monday December 5, 2022: A person was found dead at the Orangewood Apartments Saturday night following reports of a shooting in the area. According to 'Request for Information' posted on the IRC Sheriff's Facebook page, after receiving calls about a shooting, Deputies responded to the Apartment complex in Gifford, around 9 p.m. Saturday night, December 3. When they arrived they found "a victim" but the person "succumbed to their injuries."
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
