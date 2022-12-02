Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai Tuscon in the center lane, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Both of their cars spun into the median before Ashmead, 51, of Port St. Lucie, hit a tree, veered back into the west lanes of the road and landed on the driver’s side, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Osborne’s van sideswiped a tree and crossed into the east lanes of the road where Glenroy Learmond, 70, of Tamarac, was driving east in the far-right lane in a Nissan Rogue and crashed into the passenger side of Osborne’s van, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescue crews flew Osborne to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where she was declared dead. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue took multiple injured people from Ashmead’s and Learmond’s cars to the hospital. They are expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.