Madeira Beach, FL

fox13news.com

Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash

VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise

Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
TODAY.com

2 dead, including child, and 1 missing after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Two people are dead, including a child, and one person is missing after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, police in Venice, Florida, said. Officers launched a search Sunday morning after 10 a.m. EST after the Venice Municipal Airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration about a Piper Cherokee that had failed to return to its origin airport in St. Petersburg, about 60 miles north of Venice, the Venice Police Department said.
VENICE, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
DOVER, FL

