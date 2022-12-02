The Houston man accused of killing rapper Takeoff last month may have been preparing to jet out of the country. A motion by Texas cops to deny Patrick Clark bail says the 33-year-old had recently booked flights to Mexico and applied for an expedited passport, which they claim makes him a flight risk. Clark was arrested Friday with a “large amount of cash money,” cops wrote in the motion. He's been charged with murder in the death of Takeoff, who was shot in the head after a Halloween party in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. Friends of Clark told The Daily Beast on Friday that they were shocked by his arrest, saying the popular music promoter and strip club manager was “very nice and thoughtful.” Read more at The Daily Beast.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO