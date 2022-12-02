Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department’s first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
Wake school board swears in 5 new members
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
Fire forces woman out of Clayton home
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton home was damaged Monday night in a fire. Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 70 Business near N.C. Highway 42. The home was heavily damaged, and firefighters said the woman who lived there may have lost everything in the blaze.
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
Government Technology
Durham, N.C., ShotSpotter Rollout Fights Against Delays
(TNS) — The gunshot detection company ShotSpotter has delayed its rollout in Durham again as it struggles to install sensors in a shooting-prone area of the city. The rollout, first set for September, has now been pushed back three times. “We are still going through the process of installations,”...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
WRAL
Former Raleigh political candidate charged with assault
Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following...
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
NC State community mourns students who have died by suicide
RALEIGH, N.C. — A gathering on the North Carolina State University campus on Monday night honored the lives of five students who died this semester. Aside from upcoming finals, it’s been an emotional semester for many students to get adjusted to live outside the pandemic. “We never got...
Trial begins for former Granville sheriff
OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
WakeMed breaks ground on new 12-bed Wendell emergency department
WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.
WRAL
Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
duke.edu
Power Positive Change with the 'Doing Good' Employee Giving Campaign
Growing up in Henderson, Jacqueline Richardson said she never got a sense that money was tight. But looking back, she realizes that keeping her household going was more of a struggle than she thought. That’s why Richardson, a clinical laboratory scientist in Duke University Hospital Transfusion Service, makes it a...
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson
BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
duke.edu
GoTriangle Temporarily Suspends Durham-Raleigh Express
GoTriangle has temporarily suspended the Durham-Raleigh Express (DRX) bus route, which provides express service between Duke and downtown Raleigh and Carter-Finley Park and Ride due to a shortage of bus operators. The last day of service is Friday, Dec. 9, but GoTriangle is working to restore service in March 2023.
