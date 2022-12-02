ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Parrish and Bradenton’s Fort Hamer Bridge is closing this weekend for annual 5K race

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlY5E_0jVak5Sj00

Fort Hamer Bridge will close temporarily on Saturday for the annual 5K run and walk.

The bridge will close from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the 2022 Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

During those times, drivers should take alternative routes on Interstate 75 or Rye Road to cross the Manatee River.

Detours are shown by the green stripes on the map provided by Manatee County Public Works.

Runners will go over the bridge into the Waterlefe subdivision, around the circle, then back over the bridge, ending at Fort Hamer County Park.

For more information on current road closures in Bradenton, visit https://www.mymanatee.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5Ijc_0jVak5Sj00
Here’s a map that shows possible routes drivers can use to cross the Manatee River while the Fort Hamer Bridge is closed for a fundraising running event on Saturday morning, 12/2/2022. Manatee County Public Works

Comments / 0

 

