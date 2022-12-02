Parrish and Bradenton’s Fort Hamer Bridge is closing this weekend for annual 5K race

Fort Hamer Bridge will close temporarily on Saturday for the annual 5K run and walk.

The bridge will close from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the 2022 Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

During those times, drivers should take alternative routes on Interstate 75 or Rye Road to cross the Manatee River.

Detours are shown by the green stripes on the map provided by Manatee County Public Works.

Runners will go over the bridge into the Waterlefe subdivision, around the circle, then back over the bridge, ending at Fort Hamer County Park.

For more information on current road closures in Bradenton, visit https://www.mymanatee.org.