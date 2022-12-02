SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget. This fall, Noem made the grocery tax repeal a centerpiece of her reelection campaign. She says it would help alleviate the squeeze of inflation on household budgets. Inflation, however, also has lawmakers focused on other budget items, including helping state employees, teachers and government-funded health care workers cope with inflation.

