Morgantown, WV

Cold shelters open for the season in Mon County

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The cold shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown has opened for the season.

The shelter gives homeless people a warm, safe place to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the end of March, according to a release from the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Additionally, a cold shelter will be open in downtown Morgantown at the Friendship House from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two shelters are available at:

  • Friendship House at 231 Walnut St., Morgantown, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Hazel’s House of Hope at 20 Scott Ave., Morgantown, 24 hours a day
Several organizations are working alongside the United Way to maintain the 24/7 shelter, including Morgantown Community Resources, Milan Puskar Health Right, Salvation Army, Lauren’s Wish, Inc., Catholic Charities of West Virginia, Community Kitchen, First Presbyterian Church, Morgantown RAMP, the City of Morgantown, the Monongalia County Commission, Milan Puskar Foundation and Your Community Foundation.

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

