OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
News Channel Nebraska

4 Questions to Ask Before Buying a Wheelchair

Originally Posted On: https://www.1800wheelchair.com/news/4-questions-to-ask-before-buying-a-wheelchair/. Are you looking for a wheelchair but are overwhelmed by the options? The wheelchair industry has become so diversified, with new models released every other day, it can be difficult for buyers to decide which model is ideal. Here are a few questions to ask before buying a wheelchair to make it easier for you.
oregonobserver.com

Glysch: Stop worrying about what others think

Teaching psychology for almost 20 years, I’ve learned a thing or two about human behavior. People can be predictable, and often are preoccupied with fitting in, conforming if you will, or not standing out to others, especially young people. Remember when we were told, you can’t do this or that’s not something you can pursue, you won’t fit in. It undermines our full potential as human beings.
psychologytoday.com

Pandemic Personality Changes: Are You Who You Used to Be?

According to a recent study, a decade's worth of personality change occurred during the 2019-2022 time period. The study showed that people are more neurotic and less conscientious than a couple of years ago. Researchers found that young adults experienced the most change, but each age group showed pandemic wear...
POPSUGAR

Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?

In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Upworthy

Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
psychologytoday.com

Think You Can't Change Negative Behavior?

We often think that our problem behaviors are with us all the time. So it is helpful to notice circumstances when we didn’t behave in a negative or unhelpful way. Identifying what we did differently on those occasions—and why—can lead to positive change. “Look!” said Suzanna, holding...
CNN

37 Gifts That’ll Make The Introverts In Your Life Happy

Introverts mostly keep to themselves, their close circles, and their niche interests, so finding the perfect gifts can be tricky. To help, we’ve got tons of cozy options for them to enjoy if they’re the homebody-introvert type, and we’ve also got plenty of entertainment products that they’ll have lots of fun with. There are plenty of options here, and we guarantee that the introverts in your life will appreciate them. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Elliot Rhodes

How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental State

Did you know that the environment in your home has a huge impact on your mental well-being? Well, your surroundings can have a significant effect on your mood, spirit, motivation, and interactions with those around you. In addition, your personal space can cause or even reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression. That is why it is important to create a home that is not only visually appealing and inviting, but one that makes you feel comfortable, relaxed, and secure. So, how can you do this, and what changes can bring the best results? Read on to understand some of the changes that you can make to your home, and how they impact your mental health.
HAVERTOWN, PA

