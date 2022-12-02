ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore Tigers season ends in NorCal Regional Playoffs

A historic season for the Lemoore High Tigers came to an end on Dec. 2 with a 49-35 loss to the McClymonds High Warriors in the CIF 2-AA Northern California Regional. Jaivian Thomas put the Warriors on his back rushing for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to the win over the Central Section Division II Champions in a game played in West Oakland.
LEMOORE, CA

