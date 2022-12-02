Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lincoln-San Francisco senior Xavier Solares is SBLive's Northern California Athlete of the Week (Nov. 24-26)
Xavier Solares watched his brother star on Thanksgiving Day as a member of the Lincoln football team. Now it was his turn. The senior safety, who had to sit out his junior year, made up for lost time by intercepting two passes and returning them each for touchdowns in a 44-7 San ...
CIF California Bowl Championships Saturday roundup: Pittsburg, Liberty-Bakersfield to face off again
The CIF Bowl Championships continued Saturday with 14 regional games throughout California. The winners from the North and South will meet next week at sites to be determined, other than the top five divisions, which all meet at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. One exception is at the ...
CIF Open, Division 1-2 football game previews from Saddleback College
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — For the second straight season, Saddleback College will host the CIF State Bowl Championships' top five divisions. And it could have a very similar look as last season. At the top, a Trinity League and national power — St. John Bosco — will take on Central Coast ...
WATCH: Pittsburg defeat Manteca in the rain, 35-14 for the CIF Northern Regional D1-A Bowl title
PITTSBURG, California — At this time of the season, every game, play, moment is precious. For the end is near. Win or lose. Host Pittsburg, riding even more emotion because its longtime coach Vic Galli announced a month ago this would be his last year, pulled out a soggy 35-14 win over ...
Bakersfield Now
Liberty High beats Yorba Linda for CIF Division 1-A SoCal regional championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Liberty High School will advance to the CIF Division 1-A state championship after defeating Yorba Linda High School 41-28 in the regional championship on the road Saturday. Liberty has won back-to-back CIF regional titles and is hoping to win another one next week. Liberty will...
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore Tigers season ends in NorCal Regional Playoffs
A historic season for the Lemoore High Tigers came to an end on Dec. 2 with a 49-35 loss to the McClymonds High Warriors in the CIF 2-AA Northern California Regional. Jaivian Thomas put the Warriors on his back rushing for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to the win over the Central Section Division II Champions in a game played in West Oakland.
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
Laguna Hills senior Troy Leigber is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Nov. 24-26)
It's been quite a football career for Laguna Hills senior running back Troy Leigber. With one game remaining in his four-year career, he has nearly 3,330 career rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. In a 28-27 Southern Section Division 7 championship win over Golden Valley, Leigber rushed 26 ...
