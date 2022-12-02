Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
SB Nation
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Here’s what Bengals said about Chiefs, and one comment that caught Patrick Mahomes’ eye
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
13 Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were fined.
NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WWL-TV
'I'm sick about this one' Mark Ingram apologizes for 'crucial mistake' in Saints loss
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints were six minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. All the Saints had to do was move the chains, kill the clock and keep...
Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management
Despite leading 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were defeated 17-16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to win the game. He had help from Dennis Allen, head coach of the Saints. After Tampa scored to make the game 16-10, the Saints got Read more... The post Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WWL-TV
Forecast: The 2022 New Orleans Saints are pure misery
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans Saints delivered one final maximum shot of agony to our bloodstream. In fact they did it twice. We were forced to watch them lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in heartbreaking fashion because the first time did not count because of a penalty. Being forced to watch it once was not enough football pain for us to endure in 2022.
Yardbarker
Pressure building on Dennis Allen after Saints' 'MNF' collapse
The New Orleans Saints look like they desperately miss Sean Payton. While head coach Dennis Allen was never going to replace Payton fully, his first year on the sideline for New Orleans hasn't gone well. The 4-9 Saints sit at the bottom of the lowly NFC South. They're behind the Carolina Panthers at the moment, a team that fired its head coach in October.
