ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NESN

Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion

Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management

Despite leading 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were defeated 17-16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to win the game. He had help from Dennis Allen, head coach of the Saints. After Tampa scored to make the game 16-10, the Saints got Read more... The post Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
WWL-TV

Forecast: The 2022 New Orleans Saints are pure misery

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans Saints delivered one final maximum shot of agony to our bloodstream. In fact they did it twice. We were forced to watch them lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in heartbreaking fashion because the first time did not count because of a penalty. Being forced to watch it once was not enough football pain for us to endure in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Pressure building on Dennis Allen after Saints' 'MNF' collapse

The New Orleans Saints look like they desperately miss Sean Payton. While head coach Dennis Allen was never going to replace Payton fully, his first year on the sideline for New Orleans hasn't gone well. The 4-9 Saints sit at the bottom of the lowly NFC South. They're behind the Carolina Panthers at the moment, a team that fired its head coach in October.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy