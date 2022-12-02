Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota
A worker had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a serious leg injury on a rooftop in rural Minnesota. The Atwater Police Department says the incident happened on the roof of a 120-foot tall building on Pleasant Avenue East at 7:35 p.m. Monday. Per police, the employee fell...
kduz.com
Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation
Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
kaxe.org
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
willmarradio.com
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
knsiradio.com
Renville County Authorities Investigating After a Body Was Found in a Burning Car
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after a gruesome discovery in Bird Island Township. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says “suspected human remains” were found inside of a burned-out car Sunday afternoon. Someone called 911 at about 1:00 to say they found the car in a drainage ditch. The car was “fully consumed by fire,” according to police.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
willmarradio.com
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
knsiradio.com
Central Minnesota Bull Rider Seriously Injured in National Competition in Las Vegas
(KNSI) — A bull rider from central Minnesota was seriously injured in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. According to prorodeo.com, 28-year-old Reid Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull’s head before being tossed onto the dirt. Oftedahl is originally from Pemberton but lives in Raymond, which is in Kandiyohi County.
knsiradio.com
Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck
(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
