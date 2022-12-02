ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
coast931.com

Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction

A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland restaurants prepare for winter months

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

In wake of Poland death, mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up

BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools

MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
SANFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day

PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
