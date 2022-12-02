Read full article on original website
WMTW
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
coast931.com
Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction
A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
Two schools in Harpswell, Topsham close Tuesday due to student illness
MAINE, USA — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed on Tuesday due to high rates of student illness. The Harpswell Community School and Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham will be closed on Tuesday, according to a community message from Steven Connolly, MSAD 75 superintendent of schools. Connolly...
Portland restaurants prepare for winter months
PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
18-year-old blind student from Maine graduates college
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ryan Menter, of Lebanon, lost his sight due to pediatric cancer. But a support system of accessibility at a very young age put him on a path to academic success, including a college degree at just 18 years old. "I have worked very hard, I love...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
In wake of Poland death, mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
Volunteers help Maine seniors have a happy holiday season
GORHAM, Maine — With December in full-swing, a group of volunteers in Cumberland County is on a mission to make sure elderly Mainers can have a happy holiday season and know they're not alone. The Be a Santa to a Senior program has been happening at Home Instead in...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
Advocates call for permanent expansion of child tax credit in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Advocates, parents, and others gathered outside of Congressman Jared Golden's office in Lewiston Monday, urging the congressman and Maine's congressional delegation to support permanently expanding the child tax credit (CTC). "I see in my work every day that our neighbors and friends need relief, and our...
Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire
GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
Maine universities look to carbon footprint calculators to mitigate individual climate impacts
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fighting climate change can take a bit of soul-searching. Dr. Charles Tilburg heads the University of New England’s marine and environmental programs and encourages his students, like freshman Miranda Carrabba, to find their carbon footprint. "You can’t make any changes until you know what effect...
Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools
MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
'Vision Zero' aims to prevent traffic-related deaths in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments (GPCOG) is working with 18 Maine cities and towns on a new project with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries by making roadways safer. “In Maine last year, we had about 150 fatalities on our roadways,” Belinda...
