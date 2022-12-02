Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video
From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
SignalsAZ
Valley Academy Governing Board Vacancy Announced
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education (VACTE) Governing Board, representing the Mingus Union High School District, effective December 31, 2022. The opening was created due to the fact that no one filed for the position during the...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County School District Elections Certified
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 5th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
The Mexican Gothic Call for Artists at Yavapai College
The Yavapai College Boyd Tenney Library, the Literary Southwest, and the YC Prescott Art Gallery are collaborating to share a unique visual art experience around the novel “Mexican Gothic” and author Silvia Moreno-Garcia during and after her visit in February. Moreno-Garcia is the Literary Southwest’s first guest author...
SignalsAZ
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition Meeting, Dec 7
The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition is holding its Executive Board and Technical Committee (TAC) Meeting on Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 am on several important topics including watershed plan review, vegetation management, and more. The webinar can be attended at https://meet.goto.com/PrescottValleyUtilities/uvrwpctac. Webinar ID: 845-352-957; Dial by your location...
SignalsAZ
Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police
Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
SignalsAZ
9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season
Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s Holiday Light Parade Winners Announced
The streets were full of onlookers at the 25th Annual Prescott Holiday Light Parade this past Saturday, November 26th, 2022. More than 40 floats and live entertainment meandered around the Courthouse Plaza and lit up the streets with festive flare. Five judges awarded the best floats in these categories based on creative decoration and most number of lights.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball falls in final minute to Williams Field
The Bradshaw Mountain Bears girls basketball team is still looking for that elusive first win of the season after losing a heartbreaker in the final minute to the Williams Field Black Hawks on the road Saturday afternoon, 39-36. With the game tied at 36-36 with 36 seconds left on the...
Body found in burning car near I-17 in the Sedona area
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead in a fully engulfed car fire on Stoneman Lake Road in Sedona.
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
SignalsAZ
Embry Men’s Basketball Defeat Simpson in Excellent Effort
Prescott’s Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team put together its most complete game so far this season, as they defeated Simpson 83-62 on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles took a 14-point lead into the half, and did not let up as they picked up its second Cal Pac win in three tries.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police to be Equipped with Body Cameras
Prescott Valley Police officers in December will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras to enhance officer and community safety. Town Council on August 25, 2022, unanimously approved a 10-year, $2.7 million contract with Axon Enterprises for 87 Body Worn Cameras, 80 new updated Taser energy weapons, and associated equipment for the Prescott Valley Police Department.
SignalsAZ
YC Men’s Basketball Defeated by Aztecs
Prescott’s Yavapai College men’s basketball team played its final home game of 2022 on Saturday afternoon inside of Walraven Gymnasium and fell to the undefeated Pima Community College Aztecs 84-77 to drop to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Sophomore center Mandell Campbell drove the Roughriders in...
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
AZFamily
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
