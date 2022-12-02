Read full article on original website
SBAAC POY: Wilmington’s Murphy a hit in any role
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who were honored as SBAAC players of the year in their respective sports this fall. Being a competitive athlete and performing in a theatrical production has many similarities. There are major differences, though, and...
SBAAC POY: Mulvihill enjoys outdoors, hunting, fishing and football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes named SBAAC player of the year during the fall. Michael Mulvihill may be choosy with what he eats. But put him in the outdoors and he’s good to go with a fishing pole or...
WHS senior Diels signs with Walsh University
Wilmington High School senior Caroline Diels will continue her academic and volleyball career at Walsh University, a Division II institution located in Canton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Juliana Diels, Troy Diels, Caroline Diels, Marianne Diels, Lauren Diels; back row, WHS volleyball coach Stephanie Reveal.
Football: Trick, Mulvihill named first team All-Ohio
Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill and Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick were named first All-Ohio for their accomplishments on the football field this fall. The All-Ohio teams are selected by a media panel of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Trick, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was named to the first team offensive line...
EC boys set 2 bowling records in win over BT
BATAVIA — East Clinton set two records Tuesday in a boys bowling win over Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl. The Astros had a single game of 1,040 and a team total (two team games, four baker games) of 2,749. They defeated Bethel-Tate easily 2,749 to 2,136. “The boys did really...
BBK Final: Peebles 66, East Clinton 36
PEEBLES — East Clinton fell behind early and was never able to dig out of the hole Tuesday in a 66-36 loss to Peebles in non-league boys basketball action. The Astros (0-6) trailed 18-8 after one and 37-20 late in the first half. A small run, 4-0, made it 37-24 at halftime.
Heys, Brooks earn top 8 finishes for WC track, field
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams opened their indoor season at the Tiger Open hosted at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center on Saturday. The season-opening event for the indoor squads were not scored. In field events, the Quakers’ throws squad had a stellar start to...
WHS girls 8th, CM 11th at Mason Invitational
MASON — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie girls earned boys Saturday at the Mason Invitational swim meet. The Hurricane finished eighth overall while the Falcons were 11th. Malea Beam was ninth in the 200 freestyle for Clinton-Massie with a time of 2:18.66. For Wilmington, Bailey Moyer was sixth in the 100...
Wildcat wrestlers win Bob Guy Invitational; EC 7th
WILLIAMSBURG — With three weight-class champions, Blanchester won the Bob Guy Invitational Saturday at Williamsburg High School. East Clinton finished seventh in the 12-team event. Cooper Rack was runnerup for the Astros at 150 points, recording three pins. The Astros opened up their season at the Williamsburg Bob Guy...
BBK Final: Ross 71, Wilmington 40
ROSS — With six players scoring from long-distance, Ross defeated Wilmington 71-40 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Rams made 11 three-pointers in all and outscored the Hurricane from the free throw line as well 10-2. Wilmington (2-1), with primarily six players in the varsity rotation, lost for...
BHS girls ride Whitaker to 60-27 win over Felicity
FELICITY — Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester to a 60-27 win over Felicity Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Whitaker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the National Division. Coach Pete Jackson said his team’s bench also played...
BHS girls pick up win at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 1,654 to 1,346 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys had just four bowlers and lost to WHS 2,145 to 1442. Braxton McFaddin had a 388 series for Blanchester. Back to the girls, Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a...
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
GBK Final: McClain 52, Clinton-Massie 37
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s first quarter deficit was too much to overcome Saturday in a 52-37 loss to McClain in non-league girls basketball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. “We missed some really good looks from within five feet in the first quarter,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said....
BBK Final: Manchester 71, East Clinton 60
LEES CREEK — Leland Horner scored 23 points and Conner Darnell made five three-pointers as Manchester defeated East Clinton 71-60 Saturday. The dynamic duo for the Greyhounds spoiled a 28-point performance by East Clinton’s Dakota Collom. “Dakota is something special,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “Offensively he is...
Local gun hunters have successful week of deer hunting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
Hot-shooting, defense-minded Astros rout Rockets 56-19
OWENSVILLE — Holding Clermont Northeastern to 24 points under its season average, East Clinton posted an easy 56-19 win Monday over the Rockets in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action. The Rockets (4-1 overall, 2-1 National) came in to the game on a four-game winning streak and averaging 43...
