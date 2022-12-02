ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
Longboat Observer

City ends storm vegetative storm debris pickup

Two months after Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has brought to a close its vegetative storm debris collection program, and with that regular yard waste rules and collections have been reinstated. More than 113,200 cubic yards of Hurricane Ian storm debris has been collected in the city over the...
click orlando

State Road 60 reopened in Polk County after fatal crash shut down lanes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the temporary partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Longboat Observer

Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch

A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
cbs12.com

USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida

VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Holiday Parade brought a winter wonderland to Main Street

Brooklyn Athridge, Santana Leyva, Sofia Leyva and AJ Athridge ride with Stage Door Studios float. The Oriole Bird with Kathy Hultquist at the front of the Sarasota holiday parade line. Kayleigh Pritchett, Alexandria Maulfair and Zoey Selby participate in the parade with Sarasota High School Theatre float. Cali and Petunia...
iontb.com

Driver charged with DUI Manslaughter in death of motorcyclist in Clearwater

Clearwater Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near US-19. The crash occurred at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The crash occurred when a westbound Toyota Prius, being driven by 28 year-old Hannah Ray of Clearwater, turned...

