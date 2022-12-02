Read full article on original website
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
Longboat Observer
City ends storm vegetative storm debris pickup
Two months after Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has brought to a close its vegetative storm debris collection program, and with that regular yard waste rules and collections have been reinstated. More than 113,200 cubic yards of Hurricane Ian storm debris has been collected in the city over the...
click orlando
State Road 60 reopened in Polk County after fatal crash shut down lanes
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the temporary partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd...
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
fox13news.com
North Port resident still waiting on insurance company after Hurricane Ian causes major damage to home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged Sylvia Kennedy's home in North Port more than two months ago, and she's waited patiently ever since for her insurance company to process her claim. There's a tarp on her roof, but it still leaks every time it rains at Kennedy's House off...
Woman, child aboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach found dead, police say
VENICE, Fla. — Police said a woman and child who were aboard a small plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night shortly after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport have died and their bodies were recovered from the water. The search for a man who...
Some Dixieland businesses say the road diet is a total failure
Some Dixieland of the older business have come out openly hating South Florida Avenue’s redesign and are tired to cope with a road diet they say hasn’t delivered the results FDOT and City have promised. “It’s failed in every aspect,” Zack Kulp, manager of Bent’s Schwinn Cycling and...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico discovered
A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico killing woman, child after taking off from Venice airport; Man still missing
VENICE, Fla. - Authorities continue to search for a man involved in a plane crash that claimed the lives of a woman and child. According to the Venice Police Department, the wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee was discovered around 2 p.m. approximately one-third of a mile offshore, just west of the airport.
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November
A Tarpon Springs woman dies at Tampa General Hospital following a backyard fire pit accident at her home.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Holiday Parade brought a winter wonderland to Main Street
Brooklyn Athridge, Santana Leyva, Sofia Leyva and AJ Athridge ride with Stage Door Studios float. The Oriole Bird with Kathy Hultquist at the front of the Sarasota holiday parade line. Kayleigh Pritchett, Alexandria Maulfair and Zoey Selby participate in the parade with Sarasota High School Theatre float. Cali and Petunia...
sarasotamagazine.com
High Levels of Red Tide Are Present at Many Sarasota Beaches. So Where Is It Safe to Go?
Red tide blooms in Sarasota are beginning to feel as seasonal as Christmastime. After Hurricane Ian, there were concerns that all the nutrient-laden water from out east would make its way into our bays and out toward our beaches. Now those concerns have been realized. The presence of high levels...
iontb.com
Driver charged with DUI Manslaughter in death of motorcyclist in Clearwater
Clearwater Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near US-19. The crash occurred at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The crash occurred when a westbound Toyota Prius, being driven by 28 year-old Hannah Ray of Clearwater, turned...
