Richland, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope

Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
YAKIMA, WA
wa.gov

Board of Natural Resources Approves Auction of Benton County Parcel

West Richland property no longer suitable for management; proceeds from sale will be used to purchase replacement parcels elsewhere in state. The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a Benton County parcel during its meeting Tuesday morning. The 7.5-acre parcel, which is in the city of...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week

Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

School Closings and Delays

(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. College Place School District, Columbia School District, Echo School District, Finley School District, Grandview School District, Granger School District, Helix School District, Hermiston School District, Ione School District, Kahlotus School District, Kennewick School District, Kiona-Benton City School District, Mabton School District, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, Morrow County School District, Mt. Adams School District, Pasco School District, Paterson School District, Prescott School District, Prosser School District, Richland School District, Sunnyside School District, Toppenish School District, Umatilla School District, Wapato School District and the Zillah School District.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service

It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

KSD Wants More Security in Schools

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District wants to put more security in its schools by hiring 21 new officers starting next year. Kennewick's plan is to have three new school resource officers in Chinook, Desert Hills and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools. It will also place a limited commission officer in all 17 elementary school and one at Legacy and Phoenix alternative high schools.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather

TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
TOPPENISH, WA
610KONA

Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?

Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
RICHLAND, WA

