Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope
Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
wa.gov
Board of Natural Resources Approves Auction of Benton County Parcel
West Richland property no longer suitable for management; proceeds from sale will be used to purchase replacement parcels elsewhere in state. The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a Benton County parcel during its meeting Tuesday morning. The 7.5-acre parcel, which is in the city of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents bring questions about traffic, nuisance animals and more to city forum
Yakima residents brought questions and concerns about traffic near Rainier Square, bike and pedestrian safety, nuisance animals and more to a community forum Thursday night in Yakima’s District 3. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, police Chief Matt Murray and Public Works Director Scott Schafer answered questions at the...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
Washington Trooper, shot in the line of duty, thanks hospital staff and 911 dispatchers
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Washington Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., the state trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22, met with the hospital staff and the 911 dispatchers who he credited with helping save his life. Trooper Atkinson was in his vehicle at the intersection of Avery Street and West Poplar Street just after 5 p.m....
610KONA
School Closings and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. College Place School District, Columbia School District, Echo School District, Finley School District, Grandview School District, Granger School District, Helix School District, Hermiston School District, Ione School District, Kahlotus School District, Kennewick School District, Kiona-Benton City School District, Mabton School District, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, Morrow County School District, Mt. Adams School District, Pasco School District, Paterson School District, Prescott School District, Prosser School District, Richland School District, Sunnyside School District, Toppenish School District, Umatilla School District, Wapato School District and the Zillah School District.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
610KONA
KSD Wants More Security in Schools
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District wants to put more security in its schools by hiring 21 new officers starting next year. Kennewick's plan is to have three new school resource officers in Chinook, Desert Hills and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools. It will also place a limited commission officer in all 17 elementary school and one at Legacy and Phoenix alternative high schools.
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Walla Walla crash
WALLA WALLA , Wash. – A Walla Walla man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a College Place man on December 2. Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. His bail has been set at $100,000. According to new information released by the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office Monday,...
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County Emergency Management shares warming centers will open Saturday
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Emergency Warming Centers throughout Walla Walla will be open Saturday December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The center will be located at the New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main, Walla Walla. Volunteers are requested for the center. If you would like to help at the...
610KONA
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Comments / 0