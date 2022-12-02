Five keys to the game: Montana Grizzlies visit North Dakota State for blueblood playoff matchup

Read full article on original website
Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility
BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
After falling short in playoffs, questions persist for Montana in season of what-ifs
MISSOULA — The 2022 football season is officially in the books for the Montana Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the season as the preseason No. 3 FCS team in the country, but their season ended this last weekend against North Dakota State as they finished 8-5 on the year. It'll...
Return of new father Aanen Moody gives Montana its full lineup, best offensive outing
MISSOULA — Aanen Moody wasn’t too happy with his free throw shooting Tuesday, so he returned to the court at Dahlberg Arena after the game. The Montana senior put up extra shots after going six of eight at the charity stripe against South Dakota State. He had a special rebounder: his father, Dave Moody, an NAIA Hall of Famer who coached the Dickinson State volleyball team to the 2000 national championship.
Sonny Holland celebration of life scheduled for next week on Montana State campus
BOZEMAN — A celebration of life for late legend Allyn "Sonny" Holland Jr. will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Strand Union Building on Montana State's campus. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday will be a "no ticket" parking day, and MSU is requesting...
Montana searching for offense as it hosts 2022 NCAA tournament qualifier South Dakota State
MISSOULA — Montana seemed to turn a corner in terms of defense and ball handling in its final November game last week. The Griz need to show that wasn’t a one-game fluke as they head into the second month of the season. They’ll get their first crack at doing that and improving their struggling offense when they host 2022 NCAA tournament No. 13 seed South Dakota State 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Notebook: Montana State football remembers Sonny Holland, prepares for William & Mary
BOZEMAN — Before taking on Weber State on Oct. 22, the Montana State football team gathered for a bit of a history lesson. MSU head coach Brent Vigen showed his players a video, produced around 2012, that showcased former head coach Sonny Holland. The video particularly focused on the Bobcats’ run to the 1976 Division II national championship.
Butte, Montana State football legend Sonny Holland dies at 84
BOZEMAN — Sonny Holland, the pride of Butte who is known as "the Greatest Bobcat" for his unrivaled success as both a football player and a coach at Montana State, died on Saturday night. He was 84. Holland's death comes after "a courageous battle" with Parkinson's disease, his daughter...
Week 14: Montana State Bobcats beat Weber State again in second round of FCS playoffs
The fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (11-1, 8-0) defeated Weber State (10-3, 6-2) again in Bozeman to advance to the quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs. Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 23 hrs ago. The fourth-seeded Bobcats will host fifth-seeded...
Missoula Hellgate grad Rollie Worster named Pac-12 men's basketball player of week
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate grad Rollie Worster put together one of his best weeks on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball stage last week. The payoff was a 2-0 start in Pac-12 play for his Utah Utes and an individual honor for him. The junior was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the first time in his career Monday after he averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals, shot 47.8% from the field and had a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Duncan Hamilton breaks Montana State's men's indoor 5K school record
BOZEMAN — It’s only December, but the Montana State track and field record board already needs an update. Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman ran new indoor personal bests in the 5,000 meters on Saturday evening at Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. Hamilton’s time of 13 minutes,...
Manhattan Christian's Nate TeSlaa wins two coach of year awards for cross country
FORT SHAW — Manhattan Christian boys and girls cross country coach Nate TeSlaa is the 2022 Montana Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for both fall sports, the organization announced Tuesday. Manhattan Christian also had a third winner in volleyball coach Hanna VanDyk. Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital were...
Scoreboard: College football box scores
Weber St.37015—25 Montana St.79107—33 WEB—MacPherson 15 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 09:32. MTST—Snell 28 pass from Chambers (Glessner kick), 02:36. MTST—Patterson 47 pass from Chambers (Glessner kick), 14:10. WEB—Christensen 31 pass from Weisser (MacPherson pass from Weisser), 09:34. WEB—Meacham 8 pass from Weisser (Thompson...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
