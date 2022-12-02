Five keys to the game: Montana Grizzlies visit North Dakota State for blueblood playoff matchup

MISSOULA — Montana seemed to turn a corner in terms of defense and ball handling in its final November game last week. The Griz need to show that wasn’t a one-game fluke as they head into the second month of the season. They’ll get their first crack at doing that and improving their struggling offense when they host 2022 NCAA tournament No. 13 seed South Dakota State 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO