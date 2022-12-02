Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No wintry weather this week. Just more fog, passing showers and eventually, some passing thunderstorms. While the lighter rainfall will be the most common for WAVE Country, there will be spikes of heavier rain that can call tonight and again Thursday. Another active setup next week...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Weekly weather planner: More temperature swings, much-needed rain chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A frontal boundary will play cat and mouse with the area most of this week, which will bring temperature swings and beneficial rainfall. Monday will be a chilly and dry day with highs likely remaining in the 40s. Rain showers will develop into Monday night. A few showers can't be ruled out during the day, especially south of Louisville.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Police Log: December 5, 2022
9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
Crash involving U-Haul truck causes backup on Clark Memorial Bridge; man seriously injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was at a standstill for more than a couple of hours Saturday night after a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge. Metro Police said the crash happened on the Louisville side of the bridge around 8 p.m. In their preliminary investigation, they said a U-Haul...
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens is aglimmer for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens are lit up for the holiday season. Gardens Aglimmer runs select nights through Dec. 30. The gardens are accented with snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights. You can wander the glowing gardens and...
LMPD Chief: High murder clearance rate direct result of goal to drive down crime overall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields described her goal as police chief at the beginning of 2021. "A city that struggles with violent crime will never get the violent crime down if they don't get their [clearance] rates up," Shields said. "So it was really important that we slowed the pace of the shootings so that we could focus on the families, making arrests and I think everybody feels better about the work they're doing."
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
'This is someone's loved one here': LMPD investigating after man shot, killed in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood leaves one man dead. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near River Park Drive and 39th Street. LMPD Major Corey Robinson said when officers arrived, they found a man...
What you should do immediately following a car accident
Louisville attorney Alex White on Great Day Live! Click here, to contact Alex White.
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
