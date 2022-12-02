ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No wintry weather this week. Just more fog, passing showers and eventually, some passing thunderstorms. While the lighter rainfall will be the most common for WAVE Country, there will be spikes of heavier rain that can call tonight and again Thursday. Another active setup next week...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Weekly weather planner: More temperature swings, much-needed rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A frontal boundary will play cat and mouse with the area most of this week, which will bring temperature swings and beneficial rainfall. Monday will be a chilly and dry day with highs likely remaining in the 40s. Rain showers will develop into Monday night. A few showers can't be ruled out during the day, especially south of Louisville.
Police Log: December 5, 2022

9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens is aglimmer for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens are lit up for the holiday season. Gardens Aglimmer runs select nights through Dec. 30. The gardens are accented with snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights. You can wander the glowing gardens and...
LMPD Chief: High murder clearance rate direct result of goal to drive down crime overall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields described her goal as police chief at the beginning of 2021. "A city that struggles with violent crime will never get the violent crime down if they don't get their [clearance] rates up," Shields said. "So it was really important that we slowed the pace of the shootings so that we could focus on the families, making arrests and I think everybody feels better about the work they're doing."
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas

Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
