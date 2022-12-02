ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Bay Area Entertainer

ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...

You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
WAPT

Rossen Reports: Insider holiday shopping tips to score discounts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone. But if you missed all the deals over the last week, that's OK. Here are some insider shopping tips that will help you score some discounts of your own. Google Alerts: Track the items on your list by setting a Google...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
momcollective.com

Instacart Makes Holiday Shopping Easier

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through our links, we will receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. During the pandemic I used food delivery services like Instacart on a regular basis. Between that and Publix and Target offering pick up, my life was made. I never had to put a bra on or get out of the car! I got so spoiled!
PYMNTS

It’s 'Deal or No Deal' for Cash-Strapped Holiday Shoppers

Tight budgets are putting merchants in a bind this holiday season. Fifty-six million consumers across the United States say they are skipping holiday shopping entirely this year — even more than at the height of the pandemic in 2020 — and 19% of those who are shopping say that limited funds are forcing them to cut back compared to years past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy