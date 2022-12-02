CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is doubtful for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Taylor gave the team Monday off, but Hurst was spending time with the trainers having the calf injury he suffered in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs evaluated. Hurst’s last play was an incomplete pass to him down the middle of the field late in the first quarter. Taylor wasn’t sure if that’s the play he hurt his calf on or it came earlier.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO