Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Browns beat the Texans, but Deshaun Watson looks rusty. Should we be concerned? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Texans on Sunday, 27-14, but it certainly didn’t feel like a game to get excited about. We break it down on our Orange and Brown Talk postgame podcast. Mary Kay Cabot joins Dan Labbe to talk about what she saw from Deshaun...
Browns players saw flashes of what offense can look like with Deshaun Watson, even though it was rough against Texans
HOUSTON -- Amari Cooper needs to go back and watch Deshaun Watson’s first-quarter interception on film. After the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Cooper said he wasn’t sure what happened on the play, one of the rough spots in Watson’s return to the field after a 700-day lay off and 11-game personal conduct policy suspension.
Hayden Hurst (calf) doubtful for rematch against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is doubtful for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Taylor gave the team Monday off, but Hurst was spending time with the trainers having the calf injury he suffered in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs evaluated. Hurst’s last play was an incomplete pass to him down the middle of the field late in the first quarter. Taylor wasn’t sure if that’s the play he hurt his calf on or it came earlier.
Baker Mayfield is out of job, and I do have compassion for him – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sad. That’s how I felt when I heard Baker Mayfield had been waived by the Carolina Panthers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Bengals Week Part 2. The Browns travel to Cincinnati looking to sweep the Bengals yet again while Cincinnati will try to keep its momentum going after beating the Chiefs. We start off Wednesday’s pod with Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offering up...
Watch Joe Burrow’s rushing touchdown vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow capped the Bengals’ 11-play, 75-yard opening drive against the Chiefs with his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Burrow was 5 of 6 passing for 53 yards, but reached over the goal line on a designed QB run from four yards out. In 1979...
Cleveland Browns hope to continue mastery of Joe Burrow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ever since Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 you could tell he would continue the success in the pros that he enjoyed in high school and college, quickly leading the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021. But for...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 27-24 win vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he’s one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Sunday’s 27-24 win against the Chiefs. The Bengals’ signal caller put on a show in the Bengals’ win as he improved to 3-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. He was impressive down to the final completion to Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd and 11. Sacked just once, Burrow finished with a 126.6 rating.
LeBron James ‘ready’ for return home, Tuesday matchup against Cavaliers despite sore ankle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn’t going to miss his lone visit to Cleveland this season. Despite tweaking his already sore left ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, James told reporters that he plans on suiting up against the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
Cleveland Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s First Game With the Browns
The Browns beat the Houston Texans 27-14, but it wasn't because of good play from Deshaun. Cleveland scored touchdowns twice on defense and once on special teams.
What Deshaun Watson success looks like vs. the Bengals; the NBA’s flawed crackdown; ‘goblin mode’: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we talk about Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut; what’s next for Baker Mayfield; the NBA’s traveling crackdown; and offseason possibilities for the Guardians.
What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured in first half against the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Hurst, ,who came into the game with 46 catches for 388 yards, caught a pair of passes on the opening drive after Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Bengals marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Joe Burrow scoring on a 4-yard run up the middle.
Expectations for Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Bengals: Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Joel Bitonio named Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year
CLEVELAND -- Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, the longest-tenured Cleveland Brown, has been honored as the team’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his exceptional performance on the field and dedication to the community. The award recognizes one member from each of the NFL’s 32 clubs. It’s...
All-Ohio Division IV football 2022: Arvell Reese leads five Glenville first-team picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — OHSAA Division IV state football champion Glenville has five players on the All-Ohio first team, led by Defensive Player of the Year Arvell Reese. Running back D’Shawntae Jones, receiver Damarion Witten, tackle Fred Johnson Jr. and cornerback Bryce West joined the linebacker on the first team, following the Tarblooders’ 26-6 win Saturday for the school’s first state championship. It also marked the first OHSAA state football title for a Cleveland city school.
