Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto

HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Browns players saw flashes of what offense can look like with Deshaun Watson, even though it was rough against Texans

HOUSTON -- Amari Cooper needs to go back and watch Deshaun Watson’s first-quarter interception on film. After the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Cooper said he wasn’t sure what happened on the play, one of the rough spots in Watson’s return to the field after a 700-day lay off and 11-game personal conduct policy suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hayden Hurst (calf) doubtful for rematch against Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is doubtful for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Taylor gave the team Monday off, but Hurst was spending time with the trainers having the calf injury he suffered in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs evaluated. Hurst’s last play was an incomplete pass to him down the middle of the field late in the first quarter. Taylor wasn’t sure if that’s the play he hurt his calf on or it came earlier.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 27-24 win vs. the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he’s one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Sunday’s 27-24 win against the Chiefs. The Bengals’ signal caller put on a show in the Bengals’ win as he improved to 3-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. He was impressive down to the final completion to Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd and 11. Sacked just once, Burrow finished with a 126.6 rating.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

What Deshaun Watson success looks like vs. the Bengals; the NBA’s flawed crackdown; ‘goblin mode’: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we talk about Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut; what’s next for Baker Mayfield; the NBA’s traveling crackdown; and offseason possibilities for the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured in first half against the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Hurst, ,who came into the game with 46 catches for 388 yards, caught a pair of passes on the opening drive after Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Bengals marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Joe Burrow scoring on a 4-yard run up the middle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

All-Ohio Division IV football 2022: Arvell Reese leads five Glenville first-team picks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OHSAA Division IV state football champion Glenville has five players on the All-Ohio first team, led by Defensive Player of the Year Arvell Reese. Running back D’Shawntae Jones, receiver Damarion Witten, tackle Fred Johnson Jr. and cornerback Bryce West joined the linebacker on the first team, following the Tarblooders’ 26-6 win Saturday for the school’s first state championship. It also marked the first OHSAA state football title for a Cleveland city school.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

