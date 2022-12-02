Read full article on original website
Xbox Event Lets Fans Play 23 New Games for Free
Xbox is once again giving fans a chance to check out a bunch of unreleased games through the ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The event is live now and is set to run through December 12th. In total, the event will feature demos for 23 games, all of which will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The demos include several previously announced games, as well as some that are being revealed for the very first time. The list of games includes:
Xbox Fans Get Disappointing News for 2023 Games
Microsoft has today shared some disappointing news with Xbox fans in preparation for 2023. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles back in late 2020, Microsoft hasn't moved forward with increasing the prices of its games like some other video game publishers. Companies like Sony, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and many others have started making their respective "next-gen" titles retail for $69.99 rather than the $59.99 value that was seen for well over a decade. And while Xbox has avoided these price jumps so far, that won't hold true for much longer.
Xbox Boss Reveals 10-Year Plan for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed what he envisions for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch should the Activision acquisition close. At the start of 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision for just shy of $70 billion. It was a historic deal, but one met with tons of scrutiny from players, politicians, regulators, and of course, competitors. PlayStation has been very against the idea of Activision calling Microsoft its home as it could potentially mean the publisher's titles like Call of Duty become exclusive to Xbox. Xbox has tried to ease these concerns by saying it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, allowing the franchise to be on all platforms day and date. However, Sony doesn't seem convinced. Microsoft has made a formal offer to guarantee PlayStation will get Call of Duty for 10 years, but it remains to be seen how the platform holder will respond.
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
How to Get 12 Free Nintendo Switch Games Starting Today
The holiday season is upon us, and Nintendo Switch owners can get some free gifts this month from publisher No Gravity Games. Starting today, any Switch user that owns any of the company's games will be able to claim a new free game every day for the next 12 days. Pirates: All Aboard! is currently discounted on the eShop for $1.99, but it can also be obtained for free by signing up for the company's newsletter right here. Players that get that game today can immediately claim December 5th's free game, which is Exorder. So far, only the next two games have been revealed: Graviter (December 6th) and Creepy Tale (December 7th).
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get One of 2022's Most Popular Games
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to one of the most popular titles that has released throughout the entirety of 2022. For the most part, 2022 has been a bit of a down year for new games. While there have been some standout titles like Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, 2022 definitely hasn't contained as many stellar releases as we have come to expect in the past. And while none of those games in question happen to be landing on Xbox Game Pass today, the title that has joined the service was quite massive when it hit store shelves earlier this spring.
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Naruto to Debut New Boruto Opening, Ending Soon
Naruto is working through a new arc these days, and it seems like the anime has plans set in stone for the new year. While things heat up on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the team behind the scenes is preparing to give the show a new opening and ending. And if that wasn't good enough, one of the artists will be well known to Naruto diehards.
GTA Online Confirms Major Long-Requested Features Coming in New Update
GTA Online is adding some major features that have been requested by fans for years now. GTA Online is a total juggernaut and seemingly shows no signs of slowing down. Having just released a new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version earlier this year, the game is taking on a new generation of hardware and will seemingly continue to be updated on these new platforms for the foreseeable future. As of right now, no one knows when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, so Rockstar Games is hunkering down on GTA Online to ensure fans have something to do for the next few years.
Dragon Ball Z Gives Future Trunks a Cyberpunk Makeover in New Art
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, the franchise has a life of its own. With fans across the globe, the IP has turned its Saiyans into superstars, and we're not just talking about Goku. When it comes to Saiyans, it seems they all have their own fanbase, and one piece of new art has fans of Future Trunks buzzing online.
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
