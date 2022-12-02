ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

In historic move, Los Angeles bans new oil wells, phases out existing ones

By Dakota Smith
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUnGk_0jVahMQ200
An oil rig near a baseball diamond in Wilmington. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to phase out all oil drilling in L.A. and ban new wells, a historic move in a city that was built by a once-booming petroleum industry and whose residents have suffered with decades of environmental consequences as a result.

In a 12-0 vote, the council approved a new ordinance that immediately bans new oil and gas extraction and requires that all existing oil and gas extractions stop production within 20 years.

The move is opposed by the oil industry, whose leaders warned city officials that the phase-out will hurt the city's finances and make L.A. more dependent on foreign oil.

According to the city's planning department, Los Angeles has 26 oil and gas fields and more than 5,000 oil and gas wells. Some of the wells are active, while others are idle.

Many wells are found in the Wilmington and harbor areas, but also operate in downtown, West Los Angeles, South Los Angeles, and the northwest San Fernando Valley, according to the city's planning department.

Oil wells are known to emit likely carcinogens including benzene and formaldehyde, and living near wells is linked to health problems including respiratory issues and preterm births, studies have found.

MAP: Check out oil wells in your neighborhood

Environmental justice activists charge that low-income communities of color are particularly affected by the wells and associated health problems.

Stand Together Against Neighborhood Drilling, or STAND-L.A., a group of community groups that helped spearhead the law, said Friday in a statement that "Black, Latinx and other communities of color currently living near polluting oil wells and derricks in South L.A. and Wilmington will eventually breathe easier."

Still, STAND-L.A.'s members skipped Friday's City Council meeting and a subsequent news conference with several council members, saying that they couldn't support "business as usual" while Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, who are facing calls to resign following their role in a 2021 incendiary closed-door conversation , remain on the council.

"Our city and this council must own up to the anti-Blackness that created policies that allowed oil drilling in neighborhoods in the first place and that fostered an environment where such a horrific example of racism and corruption could occur between council members," the group said.

A 2018 city controller report cited state data showing that 77% of active and idle wells in the city are operated by six companies: Warren E&P; Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC; Tidelands Oil Production; Southern California Gas; Pacific Coast Energy; and Brea Canon Oil.

In an October letter to city officials, the California Independent Petroleum Assn., a trade group representing over 300 independent crude oil and natural gas producers, disputed claims of "detrimental health effects" from oil and gas drilling and production operations.

The group also said that the loss of oil production in the city would lead to more imports of oil through the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

"The South Coast Air Quality Management District has identified oil tankers as one of the major sources of air pollution in the L.A. Basin," the group wrote.

The group also pointed to a June 2020 study by Capitol Matrix Consulting that estimated the oil and gas industry brings in about $250 million to the city's general funds.

The office of the City Administrative Officer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the $250-million figure.

James Watt, president and chief executive of Warren, said Friday that his company intends to use “all available legal resources” in response to the new city rules.

“Our operations are a model for urban oil and gas operations,” said Watt, who described the pollution from Warren’s operations as on “par with that of a fast-food restaurant.”

He also said that Warren converted its operations to use electric rather than diesel power and that the company has invested more than $400 million in its operations.

Council President Paul Krekorian described the ordinance Friday as a "monumental step" in the history of the city and its relationship with oil.

He noted that City Hall is adorned with art celebrating the petroleum industry, a business that helped fuel L.A.'s growth in the early 20th century and later provided jobs for veterans after World War II.

"This may be the most important step towards environmental justice that this council has taken in recent memory," Krekorian said.

The city is performing studies to determine when oil companies operating in Los Angeles will be able to recoup their investments from the well and drill sites. If that window is shorter than 20 years, those companies may have to shut down operations sooner.

There are two drill sites that sit on city properties: Rancho Park in Cheviot Hills and O'Melveny Park in Granada Hills, said Erica Blyther, the petroleum administrator for the city. The oil companies lease the property from the city.

The city also makes royalties from wells that are on or near city properties.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 14

sammy your mammy
4d ago

46 % of oil produced in the world is used to make gasoline, diesel & home heating oil. 54% is used to make plastic, rubber , wax, fertilizer, peso, herbicides, laundry detergents, soap, packaging, materials, paints, solvents, floor, cleaners, grease, ballpoint, pens, tennis shoes, purses, deodorants, pantyhose, lipstick, denture, adhesive on, and on and on, and on and on .

Reply
5
David Meyer
4d ago

Cut off California to all fossil fuels! Let's see how long that experiment lasts. They'll be begging for it, in less than a week!

Reply
4
rlm
4d ago

Then stop all gasoline deliveries, cut off their natural gas lines

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach

A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win

Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
476K+
Followers
76K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy