Strictly Come Dancing: week 11 results – as it happened

Friends for life DRINK! In your family forever DRINK! Like Ellie and Johannes last week, this feel like a couple who might actually be mates. They’ve been amazing to watch.

They take to the floor to dance their final dance, to ‘So Long, Farewell’ from The Sound of Music. CUTE.

Craig and Motsi both save Molly and Carlos, but (PLOT TWIST) Anton saves Kym and Graziano. So it’s all down to Shirley, who saves…Molly and Carlos.

Which means KYM AND GRAZIANO are leaving Strictly. It’s a real shame – Kym was a fabulous dancer, but last night Molly and Carlos were better. So hard to lose anyone at this stage, particularly as they’re all so well-matched, dance-wise.

IT'S DANCE OFF TIME!

Molly and Carlos are up first – I loved this Charleston last night, and Molly is bringing the same energy second time round. Part of me would love her to be in the Final, after weathering so many dance-offs. But I also don’t want to hoof out any of the others.

Kym and Graziano are up next – I really enjoyed this dance last night, even though the judges weren’t that fussed. Maybe it’s because I spent a large part of the early 80s playing ‘Fame’ and dreaming of a career in the performing arts, before discovering I can’t sing OR dance. Nice work Kym – if you’re leaving us tonight, it’s on a high.

Who’s joining Molly and Carlos in the dance off? Fleur and Vito are safe, along with Hamza and Jowita.

Which means KYM AND GRAZIANO in the dance off. Oof, that’s a tough one. But based on last night’s dances, I think Molly definitely has the edge.

Time for a musical interlude, courtesy of a medley from The Cher Show. I didn’t even know there WAS a Cher Musical. When did that happen? How have I missed it?

There are three Chers, all wearing really uncomfortable-looking outfits featuring sparkly merkins of varying lengths. The sound quality is dreadful, like they’re singing at the bottom of a well.

Cher may have Found Someone, but it definitely isn’t a sound engineer.

I think Tess’s white pantsuit is my fave Tess outfit of the season, and I’m also here for Claudia’s zebra print boots. Good choices all round.

Next week Will is doing his Couple’s Choice to a medley of 90s indie classics. I feel baggy pants and a bucket hat coming on.

So which two couples are the first to go through to next week’s semi-final? For the first time this season, I really don’t mind which two dances I have to watch again. They were all fabulous.

Helen and Gorka are safe, along with Will and Nancy. First couple in the dance-off: MOLLY AND CARLOS.

Poor Molly. She’s spent so much time in that bottom two she’s started leaving a toothbrush by the dance-off sink. I feel for her, she did a great job last night.

Last night on Strictly: my favourite show of the series so far. Everyone stepped it up a notch, the music was brilliant and dance appropriate (mostly - not sure it entirely did Hamza any favours), and we were all done and dusted in barely more than an hour. So basically the stuff of liveblogger dreams.

Highlights: Helen’s Couple’s Choice. I know I bitch about the whole concept being fired into the sun, but that dance will go down in the Strictly Hall of Fame, and could take Helen all the way to the glitterball. Also Will’s dreamy Foxtrot, Molly’s fun Charleston, Kym’s pants, Hamza’s subtle Samba, Fleur showing us what a HUGE musical theatre star she’s going to be Gorka in a corset/guyliner, Johannes as a Pink Lady. Loved every minute.

Lowlights: Tess’s banana, Claudia’s pyjamas. Coming down the stairs.

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH! Tess dressed as a Greek goddess, Claudia in a black vest. Absolutely no issue with either.

And we’re off! Tonight’s opening pro dance is a number from Guys and Dolls, which I’ve never seen and don’t know the plot of, so I can’t get excited about it. But there are many chairs, so feel free to belatedly drink.

The very opposite of the casual weather happening right now. Didn’t catch the name, but he’s dressed like a recruitment consultant. The football has ruined everything.

Oh wow, apparently it was Darren Bett. Or as I refer to him, Darren Better In Plaid.

Evening all, and welcome back for this week’s quarter final results! Last night was a FABULOUS Musicals Special, but if we’re ever going to make it to Christmas we need to wave goodbye to another couple. I don’t make the rules, but if I did I’d take all six through because they’re all brilliant.

Don’t forget that next week’s massive semi is on SUNDAY at 7.15pm, when our remaining five couples will be doing TWO DANCES. Usually this means an under-rehearsed hot mess, but because of scheduling shenanigans they’ve got an extra day. So that’s a bonus.

The dancing is done – vote now!

That’s it for tonight’s dancing – how fabulous was that?

It’s time to vote for who you’d like to see in next week’s semi-final. Will and Helen are at the top of the leaderboard, and right now it’s Hamza and Kym in the dance-off danger zone. I feel like the public will probably save Hamza, so maybe Kym and Molly for the dance-off? Nobody deserves to be there – they were all great tonight.

Scores: 9,10,9,10 – a total of 38 for Fleur and Vito.

Anton thought it was marvellous, and Craig agrees – it had class, style and sophistication. Motsi thought it was the magic at the end of a great show. Shirley loved everything about it – Fleur was a star today.

8.59pm GMT

Fleur looks divine, I love this look. This Quickstep takes a while to get going, but it has lovely style and elegance. Some cute Charleston sections too – Fleur could absolutely smash it as a musical theatre star, and she looks very much in her element. FABULOUS.

8.57pm GMT

And finally, it's Fleur & Vito!

This week they’re dancing the Quickstep to ‘I Got Rhythm’ from An American In Paris. I mean technically this was a Gershwin orchestral piece first, then a movie, then a stage musical. But honestly I’m too exhausted to CLIMB this hill tonight, let alone die on it.

Incidentally, the music in this VT is Sweden’s entry for Eurovision 2020, which never actually happened. I probably need to get out more.

Scores: 9,10,10,10 – a total of 39 for Helen and Gorka.

8.54pm GMT

Shirley thought it was off the charts, nothing like the timid Helen we saw in Week 1. Anton makes lots of vowel noises – it makes him ecstatic to see Helen dance. Craig wanted Helen to use her centre more, and the crowd are having none of it so Gorka sticks his butt in his face. Gorka is quite thirsty these days, isn’t he? Motsi thought it was more Meine Dame than Mein Herr – it was ALL about Helen.

Bob Fosse DRINK.

8.50pm GMT

Anyone else rooting for Helen right now? Gorka in a corset is very much a yes from me, and I’m not sure any of us recognise this Helen compared to the version we saw in Week 1. It’s sexy and sassy and PACKED with attitude, and Helen is very much the star of her own show. Totally fabulous in every possible way.

8.47pm GMT

It's time for Helen & Gorka!

This week they’re dancing Couple’s Choice to ‘Mein Herr’ from Cabaret. Sally Bowles is some big shoes to fill, and this is going to require every ounce of Helen’s new-found confidence and power. Bonus drink if any of the judges say ‘Bob Fosse’.

Scores: 9,10,10,10. What’s Craig saving his ten for? Only Fleur and Helen left!

8.43pm GMT

Motsi absolutely loved that, she felt a flush of emotion going up AND down. Shirley has felt Will’s competitive spirit all the way through, but tonight it came from the soul. Anton thought it was a complete performance – it was dramatically strong and beautifully poignant. Craig thought it was thoroughly gorgeous, he loved loved loved it. Tens all round? COME ON.

8.40pm GMT

Well, this is quite lovely. Will is emoting beautifully, even though he’s dressed like a gas fitter. Some nice footwork (spotted a heel turn there) and a great connection between these two. GORGEOUS storytelling. Maybe I’m a bit giddy because it’s Friday, but I’m loving ALL the dances this evening.

8.37pm GMT

Who's next? It's Will and Nancy!

This week they’re dancing the Foxtrot to ‘Sun And Moon’ from Miss Saigon. It’s such a beautiful song, and in an evening of upbeat mega-jazz hands, this could really stand out as a moment of quiet, classy elegance.

In training, Will’s talking about emotion. BONUS DRINK.

Scores: 8,9,9,8 – a total of 34 for Kym and Graziano.

8.34pm GMT

Craig thought it was amazing – great straight leg and hip action, she did brilliantly. Motsi thought it had all the cheekiness and energy that a Cha Cha should have, Kym was shining all the way through. Shirley was impressed with how much Kym moved her body, and the solo bit was incredible. Anton wanted Kym to have her weight a bit more forward, but the performance and timing were immaculate.

8.31pm GMT

Can we all just take a moment to celebrate Kym absolutely smashing it for the sexy grandmas everywhere. She looks INCREDIBLE, and this Cha Cha is probably my favourite of the series. Lovely straight leg action, fabulous PE pants. I want to go out dancing with these two.

8.29pm GMT

It's time for Kym & Graziano!

This week they’re dancing the Cha Cha to ‘Fame’ from the musical of the same name. Feels very poignant in the week that Irene Cara passed away, and I’m sure this is going to be a fitting Strictly tribute. Headbands and legwarmers at the ready.

Scores: 9,9,9,9 – a total of 36 for Hamza and Jowita.

8.25pm GMT

Anton was a bit overwhelmed by that – it had great fluidity and bounce. Hamza’s body was rippling and Anton was impressed. Craig agrees – Hamza had fantastic hip action but there was a very minor issue with his knees. Motsi loved the body action, it was really great. Shirley thought Hamza portrayed the music really well, it was beautifully delivered, and she could see the improvement in his turned-in feet.

8.23pm GMT

This is a really interesting Samba, with really balletic qualities – it’s lost some of the Latin flavour and the pacing makes it a bit stiff in places, but it’s very much still a Samba. Still issues with Hamza’s turned-in feet but you can’t fault his rhythm. Lovely stuff.

8.20pm GMT

Next up it's Hamza and Jowita!

This week they’re doing the Samba to ‘They Live In You’ from The Lion King, our second Lion King Samba of the season. What do you mean you’ve blocked the memory of Richie and Gio as Timon and Pumbaa from your mind?

That one ended quite badly for Richie, but I already know this going to make me cry. In a good way.

Scores: 9,10,10,9 – a total of 38 for Molly and Carlos. The screaming is LOUD.

8.17pm GMT

Shirley was NOT expecting that – it had clarity and Molly looked like she was having a ball. I just said that! Anton thought Molly really upped her game, but Craig had an issue with Molly’s elbow. It was, however, the first time he’s seen her with full-on power and energy. Motsi thought Molly was shining – THAT’S the way we start the show.

I can’t stop looking at Tess’s dress. Is it a recycled raincoat, or maybe she’s a human Marigold?

8.13pm GMT

Molly has all the right characterisation for this dance and her swivel is lovely, but her foot placement can look a bit untidy. Lots of fab Charleston content though, and she looks like she’s having a ball. Enjoyed that very much – what a fabulous start.

8.11pm GMT

First up tonight it's Molly and Carlos!

This week they’re dancing the Charleston to ‘Hot Honey Rag’ from Chicago. Georgia and Giovanni did a brilliant Charleston to this back in 2015 – can Molly and Carlos bring the same energy?

Out come the stars! Would kill for Kym’s outfit and Fleur’s victory roll. Also Gorka in guyliner *swoons*

8.09pm GMT

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH:

Tess as one of those plastic bananas you keep your banana in, Claudia in foil gift wrap. Grim.

Out come the judges! LOVE Motsi’s pink frock, and Shirley’s gold tablecloth is stunning.

As it’s a feem week, we get a bonus opening pro dance. According to my notes, tonight’s show ‘opens with a dance extravaganza performed by our professional dancers alongside West End legends Marisha Wallace, Ivano Turco and Trevor Dion Nicholas.’

I’m not big on musical theatre, so forgive me in advance if I have no idea what’s going on in this medley. But I do know from watching It Takes Two earlier that it was choreographed by much-missed Strictly goddess Oti Mabuse. Johannes as a Pink Lady is giving me LIFE.

OK so There’s Something About Jamie, Grease, Rent, Six, Hamilton, Clueless (maybe?), Dreamgirls, and one I don’t know.

If you’d like a bonus ‘have a drink for every musical Heidi hasn’t seen in a theatre’, I’m afraid that’s seven drinks. Grease is the only one I’ve seen.

And we’re off! It’s the quarter-final, and it’s MUSICALS WEEK, hence the Greatest Showman lip-synching alongside all the slo-mo dancing and soundbites. We’re nearly there, folks.

Strictly Come Bingo – MUSICALS WEEK SPECIAL EDITION

Take a sip of warm interval wine (place your order at the bar now) for any occurrence of the following:

Hats

Pyrotechnics

Wigs

Chairs

Theatrical metaphors

Heidi’s Home Stretch Hunches...

The Grand Final is only two weeks away, and right now it’s really hard to call exactly who is going to be there. Hamza, definitely. Will, probably. But could be any two of the four remaining women.

So let’s look at tonight’s dances and see what we can predict. Helen and Gorka have Couple’s Choice tonight that will probably nudge them through to next week. Kim’s doing a Fame-themed Cha-Cha, which is likely going to feel like a quite emotional tribute to the late Irene Cara. Which means I have to put Molly and Fleur in the danger zone, even though I don’t really want to. Can we keep them all?

Foxtrotting to the Final – Hamza and Jowita, Will and Nancy, Helen and Gorka, Kym and Graziano

Dodging the dance-off – Fleur and Vito, Molly and Carlos

Just caught the end of It Takes Two, which I NEVER watch, and very much enjoyed the Jersey Boys interlude. One day I’ll have put enough hours into this show to earn my seat on the Friday panel.

It’s MUSICALS WEEK!

Evening all, and welcome to this week’s Strictly Come Dancing liveblog! We’ve made it Week 11, which can only mean three things:

It’s Musicals Week! Gird your sparkly loins for jazz hands, pyrotechnics, and a dancefloor stuffed with giant props and superfluous backing dancers.

It’s also the quarter finals! When this season started it was still summer, and now heated blankets are all the rage.

It’s the shortest show of the series, before we move to TWO DANCES next week. Remember those 140 minute liveblog marathons in the early weeks? 65 minutes tonight. Easy peasy.

It’s also FRIDAY, which all feels a bit weird. Bloody football.

Curtain up is at 8pm, so gather your favourite snacks/drinks/blankets and settle in for the show! See you in a bit.