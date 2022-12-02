REIDSVILLE, N.C. — You are looking to get a new four-legged friend this holiday season. The Rockingham County Government and Best Friends Animal Society will be hosting the free adoption event at Petsense 1547 Freeway drive on December 10th in Reidsville. Spay and neuter, microchip and vaccinations fees will all be waived. They say their shelter is getting full and would love to see these animals in homes for the holidays. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO