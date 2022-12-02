Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelter Holding Free Adoption Fair to Make Room
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — You are looking to get a new four-legged friend this holiday season. The Rockingham County Government and Best Friends Animal Society will be hosting the free adoption event at Petsense 1547 Freeway drive on December 10th in Reidsville. Spay and neuter, microchip and vaccinations fees will all be waived. They say their shelter is getting full and would love to see these animals in homes for the holidays. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wrong Way Crash Closes 421 in Winston-Salem for Several Hours, Injures Five
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.
Child Dead in Greensboro Crash from No Seat Restraint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 4:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for a two-car crash with injuries. Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Camry north bound on Freeman Mill Road. Zahinda’s four year old niece was also in the back seat, not in a child-safe restraint seat. Jem King was also driving her Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill Road, turning onto Randleman Road. In her vehicle was her husband, Jason King, and their three year old daughter, who was properly restrained.
Saturday Morning Crash Kills Driver in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday around 6:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a car crash in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by Shawonda Wright, was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The...
Suspect Wanted in 5th Street Hit and Run in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 9:39 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a reported vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1500 block of E. Fifth Street. Early investigation determined that Clarence Watson was walking on E. Fifth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then failed to remain at the scene.
Donlora Drive Assault Now Ruled Homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim, Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, has succumbed to his injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional updates at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Saturday at 6:50 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to gunshots heard on the 2600 block...
House fire leaves two dead and two injured
Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County EMS were called out to 800 S. Church St around 12:30 Saturday night due to a house fire. Four people were inside the home as firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. Firefighters found two children dead inside the home and one adult who was severely burned, the victim was transported to the hospital but was later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.
Bohannon Park Circle Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1266 Bohannon Park Circle. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she has been listed in critical, but stable condition.
Guilford County Inmate Charged for Overdose Death
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On April 2, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a Thomasville residence on Old Mountain Road, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, a male victim was located and EMS responded; the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Investigators arrived to collect evidence and Criminal Investigations responded to assume the investigation.
Triad mother struggling to have Autistic son placed in special needs classroom
Guilford County — One Guilford County mother is searching for answers after her son was recently diagnosed with Autism and school officials have yet to place him in a special education classroom. Tea Brown’s 5-year-old son Aiden was diagnosed with Autism in October 2022. “As a parent, I...
Winston-Salem stabbing leaves one person hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to 590 Mock Street reference to a shooting around 1: 20 Saturday morning. When police arrived on scene they found 50-year-old Lemonte Ferguson suffering from a stab wound. During the investigation police discovered a shooting did not take place and Ferguson was stabbed during a fight inside a nearby apartment.
Three Triad High School Football Teams Prepare For State Championships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only eight football teams will compete for a state title across the four classes. Mount Airy, Reidsville and Grimsley are the remaining schools representing the Piedmont Triad. Each team will face one more challenge if they want to hoist the State Championship Trophy. Mount Airy will...
How to stay safe while shopping this holiday season
Winston-Salem — With people out Holiday shopping, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is urging shoppers to be aware of their surroundings due to the increase in robberies during this time of year. According to the National Crime Victimization Survey Robberies and Larceny increase by 20% during the holiday season....
