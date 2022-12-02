Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Triad mother struggling to have Autistic son placed in special needs classroom
Guilford County — One Guilford County mother is searching for answers after her son was recently diagnosed with Autism and school officials have yet to place him in a special education classroom. Tea Brown’s 5-year-old son Aiden was diagnosed with Autism in October 2022. “As a parent, I...
abc45.com
Three Triad High School Football Teams Prepare For State Championships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only eight football teams will compete for a state title across the four classes. Mount Airy, Reidsville and Grimsley are the remaining schools representing the Piedmont Triad. Each team will face one more challenge if they want to hoist the State Championship Trophy. Mount Airy will...
abc45.com
Moore County drag shows will go on despite protests and power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A protest broke out over a drag show that took place on Saturday in Moore County. "I believe this to be an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime," said resident Alex Skeen. Naomi Dix who organized the show says that despite the protest...
abc45.com
Child Dead in Greensboro Crash from No Seat Restraint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 4:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for a two-car crash with injuries. Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Camry north bound on Freeman Mill Road. Zahinda’s four year old niece was also in the back seat, not in a child-safe restraint seat. Jem King was also driving her Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill Road, turning onto Randleman Road. In her vehicle was her husband, Jason King, and their three year old daughter, who was properly restrained.
abc45.com
30,000+ still without power, expected to turn on Wednesday by midnight, officials say
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI and SBI continue to investigate what they've called a targeted attack. Fortunately, some good news today from Duke Energy; they expect to be able to turn on the lights for all their customers by Wednesday at midnight, moving up the original timeline set by the company.
abc45.com
Donlora Drive Assault Now Ruled Homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim, Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, has succumbed to his injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional updates at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Saturday at 6:50 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to gunshots heard on the 2600 block...
abc45.com
Thousands Still Without Power 48 Hours after Damaged Substations
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Residents of Moore County are still suffering with around 32,000 customers without power. “What happened here Saturday night was a criminal attack and federal, state and local law enforcement are actively working to bring those responsible to justice,” Gov. Roy Cooper. The power outage...
abc45.com
Saturday Morning Crash Kills Driver in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday around 6:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a car crash in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by Shawonda Wright, was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The...
abc45.com
Guilford County Inmate Charged for Overdose Death
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On April 2, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a Thomasville residence on Old Mountain Road, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, a male victim was located and EMS responded; the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Investigators arrived to collect evidence and Criminal Investigations responded to assume the investigation.
abc45.com
Wrong Way Crash Closes 421 in Winston-Salem for Several Hours, Injures Five
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Inmate found dead in his cell
Rockingham County — Rockingham County Detention Officers found an inmate dead in his cell early Saturday morning. The male inmate was delivered breakfast that morning and appeared fine to Officers. A while later a Detention Officer who was doing rounds found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Detention Officers...
abc45.com
How to stay safe while shopping this holiday season
Winston-Salem — With people out Holiday shopping, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is urging shoppers to be aware of their surroundings due to the increase in robberies during this time of year. According to the National Crime Victimization Survey Robberies and Larceny increase by 20% during the holiday season....
