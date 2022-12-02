Read full article on original website
CDL Celebrates the 2022 Friend and Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients
Chelsea District Library (CDL) staff and volunteers were excited to gather at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Saturday, December 3. At this celebration, CDL honored two individuals who have been particularly generous in their service to the library. The awards originated in 1992 as a small way to recognize the enormous gratitude CDL has for those individuals who help to further its mission. These dedicated individuals provide great value to the library by doing work above and beyond the normal scope of the CDL staff. This year CDL celebrates the services of 2022 Friend of the Year Bill Personke and 2022 Volunteer of the Year Marilyn Kuehl.
"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline
“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
Saline elementary school students know what they want to see in a playground
There was a recent meeting of the minds on the playground at Saline’s Woodland Meadows Elementary School. Students there had heard about the potential of what could come to their school from the passing of the new school bond in the Nov. 8 vote. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch to learn more about this “meeting” at the school for grades young fives through third.
New Manager Brings Fresh Perspective and Energy to Dexter’s Farmers Market
Another farmers market season has ended, and the movement to local, fresh food sources continues to grow in the Dexter area. Dexter Farmers Market Manager Marianne Wendt gave her end-of-the-year report to the city council at its Nov 28 meeting. “This was my first year, so I got to learn...
Chelsea Swim and Dive Fifth at 75th Cereal Bowl Relays
The Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team opened its 2022 campaign with a strong 5th-place finish at the 75th. Annual Cereal Bowl Relays in Battle Creek Saturday. The Bulldogs finished with 212 points to tie with Jackson in the meet. Forest Hills Northern/Eastern won the event with 346 points.
Chelsea swimmer is looking forward to Notre Dame College
In thinking about competing in the pool for Notre Dame College, Chelsea’s Riley Monahan said she’s excited and looking forward to what’s ahead. Monahan recently signed a letter of intent to swim for Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. Monahan was All-State in the 500 free...
Saline Hockey Rolls to Fourth Straight Win
The Saline hockey team improved to 5-1 overall on the season after rolling to its fourth straight win Saturday night with a 3-2 win over Midland at Yost Ice Arena. Midland jumped on top with a goal just moments into the game for a quick 1-0 lead. Saline answered when...
Chelsea Hockey Skates by Jackson in Opener
A big three-goal third period helped lift the Chelsea hockey team to a 4-2 win over Jackson in its season opener Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs rallied from down a goal twice to pull out the win over the Vikings. Jackson took a 1-0 lead with a power play goal in...
CPD Weekly Report, 12-06-22
Location: 900 block of Moore Dr. INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had received a notification from their bank stating that there had been some “suspicious activity” on their account. Upon closer inspection, the complainant stated that they had, in fact, located two separate transactions that had taken place and were not authorized. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the bank and reported both of the transactions. The bank suggested that the complainant report the incident to their local police, and after further investigation, it was suspected that this issue was an internal issue within the bank. The case was closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect.
