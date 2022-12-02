Read full article on original website
Related
WPXI
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings
The NFL schedule makers would do well to give us more big fantasy matchups headlined by young, talented quarterbacks. Week 13 gave us the latest in the budding rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Week 14 will give us what we all hope will be a coast-to-coast battle for years to come when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
WPXI
Jazz' Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands in loss to Portland
The NBA fined Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson $15,000 on Monday afternoon after he threw his headband into the stands in the final seconds of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Jazz set up a play for Clarkson in the final seconds to try and...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
WPXI
Nike severs ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Nike has severed all ties with Kyrie Irving a month after the apparel company suspended its partnership with the Brooklyn Nets point guard amid controversy, a spokesperson told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving platformed a film full of antisemitic tropes on Twitter in early November. His initial refusal to apologize...
Comments / 0