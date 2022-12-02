ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings

The NFL schedule makers would do well to give us more big fantasy matchups headlined by young, talented quarterbacks. Week 13 gave us the latest in the budding rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Week 14 will give us what we all hope will be a coast-to-coast battle for years to come when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...

