The NFL schedule makers would do well to give us more big fantasy matchups headlined by young, talented quarterbacks. Week 13 gave us the latest in the budding rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Week 14 will give us what we all hope will be a coast-to-coast battle for years to come when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

14 HOURS AGO