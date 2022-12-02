Evansville mother sentenced in toddler fentanyl overdose case
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Friday following the 2021 overdose death of her three-year-old daughter.
Makaylee Opperman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death in connection to the death of her daughter, Kamari Opperman. Makaylee pleaded guilty in October to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic.Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Evansville Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of East Michigan Street in October of 2021 for a report of a child not breathing. The child’s grandmother told police Kamari Opperman had swallowed a fentanyl pill, but Makaylee had not taken her to a hospital.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0