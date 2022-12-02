ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville mother sentenced in toddler fentanyl overdose case

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Friday following the 2021 overdose death of her three-year-old daughter.

Makaylee Opperman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death in connection to the death of her daughter, Kamari Opperman. Makaylee pleaded guilty in October to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic.

Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Evansville Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of East Michigan Street in October of 2021 for a report of a child not breathing. The child’s grandmother told police Kamari Opperman had swallowed a fentanyl pill, but Makaylee had not taken her to a hospital.

