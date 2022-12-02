Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering
Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.
It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked
For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
Surprise! Here’s a Previously Unreleased Motorhead Song ‘Bullet In Your Brain’
Viva Lemmy! Though Motorhead had a prolific and epic career, there's still new music to be heard from the band as the song "Bullet in Your Brain" arrives today (Nov. 30) ahead of a deluxe edition release celebrating their final album, 2015's Bad Magic. Dubbed Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC,...
End of an Era – Iggy Pop Says He Will Never Do a Stage Dive Again
For years, Iggy Pop has been one of the more energetic and dynamic stage performers, but one aspect of his shows will no longer happen again. The 75-year-old Pop revealed in a chat with NME that his days of stage-diving are over. Pop is often thought of as one of...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles
Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Poll: What’s the Best Weezer Album? – Vote Now
Weezer have released self-titled albums with nearly every color of the rainbow, in addition to a handful of other ones with unique titles — but which is their greatest piece of work? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll...
Fall Out Boy Seemingly Tease New Album in Local Newspaper Ad
Is Fall Out Boy's eighth album imminent? Fans of the pop-punk band got a dose of excitement regarding that possibility when a mysterious newspaper advertisement for "FOB 8" appeared in Monday's (Nov. 28) print and digital editions of the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune, after all, is one of Fall Out...
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious
Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees – Ann + Nancy Wilson, Blondie, Snoop Dogg + More
The nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame were revealed earlier this month, with an eclectic range of artists announced as potential inductees, led by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons and Blondie's Clem Burke, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein among others.
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo
Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now
Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals ’90s Rockers Behind Netflix Series’ Theme Song
James Iha knows a thing or two about the '90s. In fact, the guitarist was in one of the eras biggest bands, Smashing Pumpkins, as the era played out. Now Iha is getting a chance to revisit the '90s by taking on the role of composer for the upcoming Netflix revival That '90s Show.
311 Bassist Issues Statement on No Longer Taking Hiatus From Band – ‘Forgive My Drama’
Earlier this year, 311 bassist P-Nut announced that he planned to take a hiatus from the band after wrapping up all of their upcoming tour dates. But now, in a new statement on his social media, the rocker confirmed that his plans have changed, and he'll no longer be taking a break from the group.
Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show
Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79
There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
Architects Fan Listened to One Song Over 32,000 Times Per Their Spotify Wrapped Stats
This week started with some joy at seeing Architects among my Instafest lineup per my Spotify listening stats, but any hubris over their inclusion was quickly wiped out after seeing that one true Architects stan just streamed a singular Architects song over 32,000 times this year per their Spotify Wrapped stats.
Only 3 Rock Artists With New Albums Land on 4 of Billboard’s 2022 Year-End Charts
Billboard has started revealing their year-end stats for the biggest charting acts, songs and albums of the year, and while things are looking a little light on the rock side for new releases, a growing trend is the continued strength of catalog releases from veteran rock acts. When it comes...
