ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering

Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.
Loudwire

The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked

For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Loudwire

Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles

Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Weezer Album? – Vote Now

Weezer have released self-titled albums with nearly every color of the rainbow, in addition to a handful of other ones with unique titles — but which is their greatest piece of work? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll...
Loudwire

Fall Out Boy Seemingly Tease New Album in Local Newspaper Ad

Is Fall Out Boy's eighth album imminent? Fans of the pop-punk band got a dose of excitement regarding that possibility when a mysterious newspaper advertisement for "FOB 8" appeared in Monday's (Nov. 28) print and digital editions of the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune, after all, is one of Fall Out...
CHICAGO, IL
Loudwire

The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious

Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
PHOENIX, AZ
Loudwire

Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
ARIZONA STATE
Loudwire

YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo

Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
Loudwire

The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
Loudwire

Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show

Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
Loudwire

Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy