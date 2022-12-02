ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Hill, NC

Laurel Hill Community Center gearing up for first event

By Katelin Gandee for the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center will be hosting its first Family Movie Night in December.

The new center will be opening the gymnasium doors on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to show the Polar Express promptly at 6 p.m. “It’s free to everyone so the more, the merrier,” said Catherine “Austin” Pruitte, the center’s assistant. “We want to pack the gym out and hope everyone is as excited as we are … at the door, each child will receive their golden ticket. We will be serving free hot chocolate and popcorn for the movie, and upon leaving each child will receive a magic bell.”

Pruitte added that they want everyone to be comfortable during the movie so blankets, pillows and chairs are allowed. Everyone is also encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas as well. “Family Movie Night is something we are going to do once a month,” Pruitte said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to experience our new facility. These movie nights give families a budget-friendly family night that they can look forward to every month.” Besides the ribbon cutting and open house, this is the first major event being put on at the community center and Pruitte hopes plenty of people come out. “I’m looking forward to having a building full of people,” Pruitte said. “The excitement grows the closer it gets. We are ready to get the ball rolling on our events and I pray our kickoff event goes well.” The Laurel Hill Community Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill. For more information contact Austin Pruitte at [email protected] or 910-773-1930.

Katelin Gandee is the former Senior Reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
LAUREL HILL, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Arnette Park offers drive-thru light display

Arnette Park is set to light up the night this holiday season. Gather the whole family for Arnette Park's 13th Annual Christmas in the Park event. If you haven’t attended before, this year is your chance to enjoy the beautiful lights, the camaraderie and the brisk fall breeze that all make for a memorable experience.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Rain doesn’t cancel Christmas spirit

LAURINBURG — The rain didn’t stop the crowd on Saturday for the annual Jackson’s Diesel Service Christmas Parade. Almost 200 participants walked, danced, marched, or rode down the three-mile route, with only a few entries originally signed up not being able to participate. “I thought the crowd...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Prestwick Village partners with RCC to train nurse aides

HAMLET — Prestwick Village Assisted Living has teamed up with Richmond Community College to help Nursing Assistant I students develop into highly trained caregivers in the healthcare profession. Prestwick Village Assisted Living is now serving as a clinical rotation site for hands-on learning as part of RichmondCC’s curriculum requirements....
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Deadline Friday for the Great Christmas Light Contest

LAURINBURG — The deadline is fast approaching for the third annual “Great Christmas Light Contest.”. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event has a deadline of Friday for those wishing to sign up. Prizes include $500 for the first-place winner, $300 for the second-place winner and $200 for the third-place winner.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scots coed wrestling competes in Pinecrest Duals

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland coed wrestling team competed at the Pinecrest Duals on Saturday against Hoggard, Chapel Hill, Hough, Topail, and Seventy-First High Schools. The Scots lost 60-20 against Hoggard, defeated Chapel Hill 35-30, lost to Hough 61-18, lost to Topsail 60-20, and defated Seventy-First 48-36. The Scots...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
abccolumbia.com

Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return. Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Local Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of US Hwy 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Friday that they $20 bill at the register at Walmart and when they returned the bill was gone. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Moore County residents cope with massive power outage, cold weather

The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy