Hannibal, NY

Oswego County Today

Christine T. Keffer

FULTON, NY – Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Horace H. Holder

FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!

FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

David G. Tibbitts

PHOENIX, NY – A Memorial Catholic Mass for David G. Tibbitts, 80, who passed away on November 4, 2022 will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate...
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Serenity Moore

OSWEGO – Serenity Moore, infant daughter of Jessica Gilmore and Michael Moore of Oswego unexpectedly went home to God Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Serenity is also survived by her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services and Burial will be held...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary J. Spataro Tremiti

OSWEGO – Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at 100 years young in Rochester, New York. Mary was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester to be closer to her daughter.
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Sheryl A. Dunn

FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Light Up Pulaski Celebration Welcomes Santa With Parade

PULASKI, NY – The Northern Oswego County village of Pulaski welcomed Santa and Mrs.Claus in grand style on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season with a parade along the village’s main street, the jolly elf and his loyal wife were delivered to the Ringgold Fire department on a shiny piece of firefighting apparatus.
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

James Kenneth Thompson Jr.

OSWEGO – James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61, of Oswego, New York, passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a U.S. veteran having served in the Marine Corp. from 1980 to 1986.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ann M. Earl

OSWEGO – Ann M. Earl, age 68 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Upstate Hospital. She was the neighborhood mom; she would open her home to all the kids in the neighborhood. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially for Christmas. Ann would give her last to help someone in need. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Expands Services To Pulaski

PULASKI, NY– For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever. Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano Street in Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Resident Named To Spring 2022 President’s List At The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, NY is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List, and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
CHARLESTON, SC
Oswego County Today

DEC Announces Completion Of Little Sandy Creek Bridge

SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the completion of the Little Sandy Creek Bridge, a 110-foot structure that extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest. The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

