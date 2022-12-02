OSWEGO – Ann M. Earl, age 68 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Upstate Hospital. She was the neighborhood mom; she would open her home to all the kids in the neighborhood. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially for Christmas. Ann would give her last to help someone in need. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO