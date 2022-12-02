Read full article on original website
Christine T. Keffer
FULTON, NY – Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in...
Horace H. Holder
FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!
FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
David G. Tibbitts
PHOENIX, NY – A Memorial Catholic Mass for David G. Tibbitts, 80, who passed away on November 4, 2022 will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate...
Serenity Moore
OSWEGO – Serenity Moore, infant daughter of Jessica Gilmore and Michael Moore of Oswego unexpectedly went home to God Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Serenity is also survived by her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services and Burial will be held...
Letters To The Editor: Jon A. Seeber – Retirement
Today is a bittersweet day for sure. After 27 years of service, I am taking the next step in the chapters of my life and “retiring” from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. I like to refer to it as “refocusing” instead of “retiring” and try to focus more now on my family, friends, and myself.
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti
OSWEGO – Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at 100 years young in Rochester, New York. Mary was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester to be closer to her daughter.
Sheryl A. Dunn
FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Light Up Pulaski Celebration Welcomes Santa With Parade
PULASKI, NY – The Northern Oswego County village of Pulaski welcomed Santa and Mrs.Claus in grand style on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season with a parade along the village’s main street, the jolly elf and his loyal wife were delivered to the Ringgold Fire department on a shiny piece of firefighting apparatus.
Granby Recognizes Students For Being ‘On A Roll’ And ‘Grateful’ Character Traits
FULTON, NY – Granby Elementary School in Fulton recently celebrated their monthly On a Roll and Character Trait Assembly, recognizing students for both academic progress and serving as positive examples of character. Throughout the month of November, Fulton City Schools focused on the concept of gratitude in the classroom...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Hannibal High School Announces First Marking Period Honor Rolls
HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School Principal Meredith Furlong has announced the Honor Roll status for the 1st Marking Period. Following is a list of names on both the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll:. High Honor Roll:. Mandy Allen, Sandy Allen, Alexis Arnold, Molly Auchmoody, Emily Barbeau, Hailey...
James Kenneth Thompson Jr.
OSWEGO – James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61, of Oswego, New York, passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a U.S. veteran having served in the Marine Corp. from 1980 to 1986.
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
Ann M. Earl
OSWEGO – Ann M. Earl, age 68 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Upstate Hospital. She was the neighborhood mom; she would open her home to all the kids in the neighborhood. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially for Christmas. Ann would give her last to help someone in need. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Farnham Expands Services To Pulaski
PULASKI, NY– For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever. Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano Street in Pulaski.
Fulton Resident Named To Spring 2022 President’s List At The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, NY is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List, and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
DEC Announces Completion Of Little Sandy Creek Bridge
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the completion of the Little Sandy Creek Bridge, a 110-foot structure that extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest. The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).
