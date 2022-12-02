Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 12.6.22
In Carbondale, The PTO at Unity Point School is having a holiday bazaar craft and vendor fair on December 10 from 9am to 1pm. Sales will help raise funds for the school, teachers and students. Shop crafts and local vendors for unique holiday gifts plus kids can get pictures with Santa from 10am to Noon.
wsiu.org
Sun, Dec. 4 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Saxony Lutheran vs Marion
Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Saxony Lutheran and Marion go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket. Tune in Sun, Dec. 4...
wsiu.org
Cannabis education programs are sprouting up at Illinois colleges
Taking advantage of a green but growing industry, community colleges across Illinois are rolling out cannabis education programs that can lead to good-paying jobs at marijuana dispensaries. There are currently nine Illinois junior colleges offering certificate or degree-bearing cannabis education programs, according to Matt Berry, chief of staff for the...
wsiu.org
Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism
Sandhya Dirks is the race and equity reporter at KQED and the lead producer of On Our Watch, a new podcast from NPR and KQED about the shadow world of police discipline. She approaches race and equity not as a beat, but as a fundamental lens for all investigative and explanatory reporting.
wsiu.org
SIH implements a visitor restriction policy at its hospitals
SIH has announced it will follow an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation and immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals. The healthcare organization says this is for the protection of patients, families, providers and staff during this period of increased flu, COVID and respiratory viruses at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
Comments / 0