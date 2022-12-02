JACKSON, Tenn.–The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’, giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.

JACKSON, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO