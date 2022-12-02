Read full article on original website
Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County. The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793. Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the...
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
5 adults, 3 teens arrested after several Dyersburg shootings occur hours apart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday. Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized. It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three […]
Third suspect sought by investigators in Gibson County shooting, arrested
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A third suspect wanted in connection with a Gibson County shooting has been arrested. According to U.S. Marshals, 38-year-old Johnny Yarbrough, of Dyer, was captured today at a residence in the 400 block of Harrison Lane in Paris. Yarbrough faces charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping,...
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD). DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found...
Anita Najdek-Toth
Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.
Expert shares what toys help kids build needed skills
JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday countdown is continuing with toys that can be gifted to children of all ages. From Spidey & Amazing Friends Web Spinning Hauler in a size that kids as young as preschool can enjoy, to more complex toys like the buildable Pikachu that has over 1,000 pieces that can be put together to create a moving showcase for kids to experience.
Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn.–The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’, giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
One dead, one injured after camper fire in Alcorn County
One dead, one injured after camper fire in Alcorn County. At approximately 1:36 a.m. Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth, Alcorn County. It was reported that an individual was possibly trapped in the camper. A female identified as 42 year old Dena Towery a resident of the camper was discovered to be injured and was airlifted to the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis.
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/22 – 12/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
