ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3ojD_0jVaeNlU00

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project.

The construction will extend Chambers Street from Wheeler Street to Arnold Mill Road.

Crews will also close East Main Street.

According to the release, this includes underground detention facilities and adding greenspace.

“When I took office earlier this year, I challenged staff to get this project moving and I am excited to see this step taken this evening,” stated Mayor Michael Caldwell.

Construction will begin in March and is expected to be finished in September 2023.

Developers have started design activities for the parking deck, which is part of phase two. According to the release, that is set to begin in late 2023.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeQx2_0jVaeNlU00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecitymenus.com

New Officials Begin Duties in Villa Rica

Villa Rica has a new City Clerk and Assistant Clerk following a reorganization that became effective Monday. Theresa Campbell, former Assistant Clerk, is now the City Clerk, replacing longtime former clerk Alisa Doyal, who has become Main Street Manager. Janet Chumley, formerly in charge of Main Street, has become the city’s Tourism Manager, filling a position that was vacated earlier this year by former manager Sharon Dupont.
VILLA RICA, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Now Open: Cumming City Center

BRINGING A “Main Street Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.t Americana” vibe previously missing from this quickly growing suburb, Cumming City Center is now open just west of Downtown—and just in time for the holiday season. The 75-acre development features restaurants and retailers, an amphitheater, “pocket parks,” a putting course, trails and a steam engine display to honor a special part of the town’s history. Visit cummingcitycenter.com for a list of tenants.
CUMMING, GA
wrganews.com

Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning

On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity

The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
gradickcommunications.com

65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history

Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Precautionary Lockdown in Rome Lifted / Suspect Still at Large

A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School – was lifted at 11:44am Monday, after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call, at nearby Hack’s Carpet on Riverside Parkway. The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a...
ROME, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan

A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
NEWNAN, GA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia

Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy