Doggone Right
2d ago

Isn't that what we are already doing in government? Hiring restricted to black women only or minorities only or grants for businesses restricted to black only owned businesses. Or women only owned business... yet everyone pays taxes, right? When the government segrigates grants, loans, and job appointments based on skin color or gender, (creating institutional racism) how can they then have the authority to tell other institutions "not" to do it ??? 🤔 Until this government goes color blind and gender neutral, we will always be divided. By the way, you can't reach equality by giving advantage to one race over another. This school is just a symptom of what the current administration is teaching.

Kari Bumm
1d ago

isn't this what democrats want? I mean, it's a blue run city. so not sure what the problem is?? my lord, you complain about not being treated equal, and now you're complaining cause you are! SMH!

Tom
2d ago

Interesting, when entirely beneficial and preferential these same groups hail segregative policies/demands (ie. hiring requirements regardless of competitive qualifications under the guise of “equality”). On the flip side, rather than actual academics they can do as much [CR] “theory” as much as they want.

