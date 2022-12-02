ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team's starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN's...
ABC7 Chicago

Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO -- - Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
ABC7 Chicago

Clevinger set to join White Sox staff that has 'electric stuff'

CHICAGO -- Mike Clevingersays he thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger officially joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

White Sox finalize 1-year, $12M deal with Mike Clevinger

CHICAGO -- The White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a one-year, $12 million contract. The team announced the deal Sunday. Clevinger will make $8 million in 2023, and there is a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout. The 31-year-old Clevinger went 7-7...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Kaplan: Jason Robertson's superstar rise, trade targets and other rumblings around NHL

Welcome to December in the NHL, where parity reigns more than ever and no lead is safe. And while I've heard plenty of theories on why -- defense taking a backseat, special teams mattering more, a rash of injuries, the rebuilding teams improving faster than expected -- do we really care to figure out why? It's been a thrilling season on the ice, and the game arguably has never been in a better place.
MICHIGAN STATE

