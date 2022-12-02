Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark
The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other
ABC7 Chicago
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO -- - Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
ABC7 Chicago
Clevinger set to join White Sox staff that has 'electric stuff'
CHICAGO -- Mike Clevingersays he thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger officially joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Illinois tops No. 2 Texas in OT
Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime, scoring 12 points after struggling in regulation, as No. 17 Illinois ruled the
ABC7 Chicago
White Sox finalize 1-year, $12M deal with Mike Clevinger
CHICAGO -- The White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a one-year, $12 million contract. The team announced the deal Sunday. Clevinger will make $8 million in 2023, and there is a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout. The 31-year-old Clevinger went 7-7...
ABC7 Chicago
Kaplan: Jason Robertson's superstar rise, trade targets and other rumblings around NHL
Welcome to December in the NHL, where parity reigns more than ever and no lead is safe. And while I've heard plenty of theories on why -- defense taking a backseat, special teams mattering more, a rash of injuries, the rebuilding teams improving faster than expected -- do we really care to figure out why? It's been a thrilling season on the ice, and the game arguably has never been in a better place.
