New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
NESN

Yankees Were Unaware Aaron Judge Would Be At Winter Meetings

Yankees fans are holding their breath to see if Aaron Judge will return to New York for the 2023 Major League Baseball season and beyond. But the latest update from general manager Brian Cashman won’t instill much confidence in the Yankees bringing Judge back to the Bronx. Cashman, who...
FanNation Fastball

Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet

You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
