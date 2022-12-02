Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death
darientimes.com
Warrant: Naugatuck man hitched rides and used other people's phones while on run after killing daughter
NAUGATUCK — Christopher Francisquini, accused of killing and mutilating his 11-month-old daughter, sought the help of old friends and strangers to avoid capture while on the run for two weeks after the homicide, an arrest warrant said. Before police announced he was wanted in his daughter's killing, a stranger...
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Waterbury police tout 7 homicide arrests within 2 days
The rising number of violent crimes in Waterbury prompted the police chief to demand action from state lawmakers.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for Person Accused of Killing Milford Resident
Police are actively looking for the person that allegedly killed a Milford resident at a home near Woodmont Beach Tuesday night. Officials said they're investigating what appears to be a targeted attack at 76 Salem Walk. Police are actively searching for the killer, who has fled the scene. The death...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
Bristol Press
Waterbury man gets two years in prison for violent robbery in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a violent robbery in Bristol, in 2020. David Rogers, 23, was handed down the sentence by a judge in New Britain Superior Court last week. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of...
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Fugitive from justice caught on I-395 North in Waterford
Connecticut State Police caught a fugitive from justice driving a tractor-trailer on I-395 North Monday.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
Woman Charged After Driving On Sidewalk In New Canaan To Try To Catch Dog, Police Say
A woman was charged with reckless endangerment after police reported that she drove on a sidewalk in Fairfield County while trying to catch her roaming dog. Kristen Schilo, age 54, of New Canaan, surrendered to police on Monday, Dec. 5, on an arrest warrant related to an incident that happened in October, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
State police identify two killed in North Haven crash
The accident happened near exit 13.The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. 26-year old Brianna Sabol of Milford Sabol and Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden died at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police
Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
