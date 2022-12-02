ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shop the hottest jewelry trends of 2022

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8wg7_0jVadQ8E00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – When it comes to gift-giving, one thing that will never go out of style is bling.

Beauty and lifestyle journalist Anna de Souza joined Everyday Northwest with tips for jewelry shopping from knowing where to start, finding the best value and the hottest trends — featuring jewelry from Kay, Vera Wang and Marchesa.

This year, de Souza says warm yellow gold continues to be a hot trend in 2022.

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for these areas

The Beauty and lifestyle expert also noted when it comes to styles, you can’t go wrong with the classics.

“Everyone appreciates upgrading their jewelry box collections with those go-to classics…that go with everything like the diamond hoops, the bold diamond rings,” de Souza said.

Watch the video above to learn more about the latest jewelry trends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sparklecat.com

My Fun Portland Cat Show Trip

I finally got to return to the cat show in Portland. It was my first time back in three years. It was also my first time back on a plane in three years… which was also going to Portland. But it was like I never paused traveling! I loved going through TSA and being at the gate, just like before.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market

Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 to host special presentation on fentanyl awareness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 for a special presentation on fentanyl awareness on Thursday, Dec. 8. “What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl” will air on KOIN 6 at 7 p.m. The special presentation will be followed by a live Q&A discussion on KOIN 6’s Facebook page. The special presentation will be […]
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

🎄Elephants Deli Christmas menu is here 🎄

‘Tis the season for festive feasting. We have everything you need for your Christmas celebration. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by Wednesday, December 14th!. Reserve your feast!. Charcuterie and...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Peek Inside This Former Model Home in Hazelwood

So many people were interested in the house Abigail Morgan and Bijan Berahimi eventually bought that the couple had just a 15-minute window to view it with their realtor. Morgan, a copywriter for Rejuvenation, and Berahimi, a graphic designer, had been living in Northeast, off Williams Avenue, and weren’t even looking to move, but they reconsidered when their friend sent them a link to a listing with a note: “Everything about this house—it’s so you guys.” So they joined the throngs of looky-loos who wanted to get a glimpse inside a home built in the heyday of Portland’s midcentury expansion and once lauded as “The Wedgwood Home of Tomorrow.” They headed out in the rain to check it out.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Chez José restaurant in Burlingame neighborhood gets new life

PORTLAND, Ore. — The sign on the front door of Chez José says it all. The restaurant on Terwilliger Boulevard in the Burlingame neighborhood is reopening soon. Chez José closed in October after 35 years in business. At the time, the owners said the difficult decision to close was influence by a handful of things: retirement, staffing challenges and the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they kept the restaurant open as long as they could.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy