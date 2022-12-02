ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

All the MPs standing down at the next general election

By Eleanor Noyce
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HEbp_0jVadOc000

Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith , Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.

The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.

MPs have been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.

Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?

Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ujbp_0jVadOc000

On 2 December, Sajid Javid became the latest, arguably most high-profile MP to join his peers. He described his position as an “ incredible privilege ”, remarking that he will “continue to support the government and the causes I believe in.”

Deheena Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2rPm_0jVadOc000

Elected in 2019, Deheena Davison currently juggles her position in the House of Commons with a presenting role on GB News. On 25 November, she announced her intention to stand down via her Facebook page .

Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brnRe_0jVadOc000

Sharing his letter of resignation via Twitter on 25 November, Sir Gary Street stated: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of South West Devon and I will continue to do so until the next election.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fZXq_0jVadOc000

Serving as MP for Norwich North since 2009, Chloe Smith confirmed the news via her website on 22 November.

In 2023, she will become the longest-serving MP for either Norwich constituency in modern history.

William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove

“I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years”, Mr Wragg shared on 22 November.

Colleen Fletcher, Labour MP for Coventry North East

Telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was time to “pursue some new challenges”, Ms Fletcher announced her intention not to stand in September.

Hywel Williams, Plaid Cymru MP for Afron

Mr Williams announced his intent to retire on 11 November. He has served as an MP since June 2001.

Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UR9Z6_0jVadOc000

Having held the seat for 21 years, Cruddas confirmed that he wouldn’t be carrying his constituency into the next general election in August.

“There is never a good time to go but, with the Tories in crisis both locally and nationally, I feel it is time to let someone new take on the challenge”, he told the Romford Recorder .

Rosie Winterton, Labour MP for Doncaster Central

The MP for Doncaster Central since 1997, Dame Rosie Winterton has also served as deputy speaker since 2017. She confirmed that she would be standing down in February.

Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham

Ms Harman has served her constituency since 1982, warmly regarded as “the mother of the house.” She has held positions in various cabinets and shadow cabinets, announcing in December 2021 that this term would be her last.

Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly

The former shadow foreign, commonwealth and development minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr David announced in February that he would not choose to seek re-election.

Adam Afriyie, Conservative MP for Windsor

Representing Windsor since 2005, Mr Afriyie made his announcement in July.

“It is a double and unexpected honour to have been elected the first black Conservative MP in the history of our Party”, he shared.

Alex Cunningham, Labour MP for Stockton North

Mr Cunningham confirmed his intended move in November 2021. He has served as an MP since May 2010.

Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP for Broxbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWgH0_0jVadOc000

An MP since 2005, Sir Charles revealed that he would not be seeking re-election in February. He later told TimesRadio that “I suspect we will lose the next general election.”

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter

Bradshaw served as secretary of state for culture, media and sport from 2009 to 2010. He has been an MP since 1997.

Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton, Test

Elected under Tony Blair’s Labour in 1997, Whitehead is one of only two Labour MPs in Hampshire. In January 2022, he wrote in a letter to party members that, at 71, he “could not give a further five-year commitment to the role of MP” despite wanting to “in principle.”

Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking

Previously serving as Leader of Islington London Borough Council from 1982 to 1992, Hodge has held her post since 1994.

Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby South

Beckett has served her constituency since 1983. She announced that this term would be her last in March.

Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield Central

Blomfield confirmed in February 2022 that he would not stand in a decision he labelled “difficult.” Turning 70 next year, he regarded his position – which he has held since 2010 - as one of “extraordinary privilege."

Barry Sheerman, Labour (Co-op) MP for Huddersfield

Representing Huddersfield since 1979, Mr Sheerman is the longest-serving Labour MP. He confirmed the news of his planned departure in December 2021.

Crispin Blunt, Conservative MP for Reigate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4ghh_0jVadOc000

Mr Blunt has represented his Surrey constituency for 25 years, confirming his intention to stand down in May 2022. He previously sparked fury after he came to the defence of a colleague found guilty of child sex assault .

Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for Kingswood

Serving since 2010, Mr Skidmore stated that he would be departing on 26 November. Notably, he became vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for Policy in 2018.

Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty

Previously the minister for Asia at the foreign, commonwealth and development office, Mr Adams was elected in 2010.

He won a majority of more than 20,000 votes in 2019 but confirmed in April that he wanted to spend time pursuing other interests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Minister calls on unions to give ‘neutral recommendation’ on rail strike offers

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has urged rail unions to give “at least a neutral recommendation” when putting offers aimed at resolving industrial disputes to their members.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will press ahead with strikes from next week after it recommended its members should reject the latest offer from Network Rail.The Government will do what we canMark Harper, Transport SecretaryMr Harper told the Commons Transport Select Committee: “I would still urge the unions to keep talking, put those deals to their members with at least a neutral recommendation, and call off the strikes before Christmas which are going...
The Independent

Voices: The government is scamming us on insulation

There are scams, there are Tory scams, and then there are the government’s home insulation scams.Imagine if the prime minister announced new Health Service funding of £60 billion in the next parliament? The country would be celebrating the fact that we were finally investing the extra money needed to provide a decent service to patients.Then imagine the outrage if we found out that all he actually did was confirm that the government would continue funding the NHS in the next parliament, while concealing the fact that they were actually cutting NHS funding in real terms by 10 per cent?That is...
The Independent

Schools Bill dropped as Government prioritises tackling economic storm

A flagship piece of education legislation has been dropped after running into opposition in Parliament.The Schools Bill, which had already been stripped of key elements, will not progress, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said.She told MPs that parliamentary time was being focused on measures relating to the economic crisis, but insisted the Government still viewed elements of the Bill as a priority.Schools like @MoorsideHigh are doing an incredible job in raising educational standards, boosting attendance in class and improving safeguarding.Measures in our Schools Bill will ensure children get a world-class education, no matter where they live.pic.twitter.com/Ap56gNePVw— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May...
The Independent

Health Secretary to meet unions over ’emergency coverage’ amid ambulance strikes

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said there is “still a question” over whether ambulance services will cover all emergency callouts during strikes.Unions have said they will respond to life-threatening incidents – known as a category one call – when they strike on December 21 in a row over pay.The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.Mr Barclay said officials plan to meet on Thursday to discuss coverage of category two callouts – which cover heart attacks, strokes, epilepsy and burns.But he said “the indication...
The Independent

Northern Ireland abortion buffer zone ruling is a ‘historic day’ – Green MSP

A Scottish Green MSP who proposed the implementation of buffer zones around abortion clinics has welcomed a judgment allowing similar legislation in Northern Ireland.The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill was within the legislative competence of Stormont, making passage of a similar law in Scotland potentially easier.Gillian Mackay proposed the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill earlier this year to prevent protest outside abortion clinics in Scotland.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case UKSC 2022/0077 - Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland - Abortion Services (Safe...
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

Teachers warn of further strikes without ‘significantly improved’ pay offer

Teachers’ leaders have insisted they are “very sorry” for the disruption caused by strike action, as they warned there could be more walkouts to come without a “significantly improved” offer on pay.Unions are demanding a 10% pay rise for teaching staff, with the dispute already having seen members of the EIS union – the largest body representing teachers in Scotland – go on strike next month.Now two more unions are taking action, with members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union striking on Wednesday and Thursday.Union members in 17 local authorities boycotted classes on Wednesday, with...
The Independent

Strike news – live: Government not willing to improve pay offer for NHS workers, Barclay says

Health secretary Steve Barclay has signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, he said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.Asked if he accepts the word “crisis” to describe the NHS, he...
The Independent

MND funding announcement ‘in days’ – Barclay

The Health Secretary has pledged to make an announcement on motor neurone disease (MND) research funding “in days” amid a row over the whereabouts of the money.More than a year ago the Government committed at least £50 million to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.But the Department of Health and Social Care was accused of withholding the research funding following the death of former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir in November.So sad to hear the news of the passing of my mnd hero Doddie Weir. I'm...
The Independent

Ambulances won’t respond if elderly fall during strikes, health secretary warns

Ambulance paramedics will not respond to a fall at home by an elderly person when they go on strike later this month, the health secretary has warned.Steve Barclay said talks are only beginning now to decide which incidents will trigger a call out during the walkouts – but indicated category three calls, including falls, would not.“At the moment, the trade unions are saying those things wouldn’t be covered,” Mr Barclay said, arguing they “didn’t want to get into the details” before the strikes were announced, for 21 and 28 December.He warned: “They have said that they will cover life...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy