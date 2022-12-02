ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in the quarter-final

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

On Friday (2 December), the series aired a day earlier due to the BBC’s Qatar World Cup coverage.

During the episode, the six remaining couples battled for a place in the semi-final.

However, nobody scored a perfect 10 like Fleur East did in week eight after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series .

The joint leaders of the evening were Helen Skelton and Will Mellor.

See all the scores below...

Week 10 leaderboard

=1. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9+10+10+10) = 39

=1. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (9+10+10+10) = 39

=3. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+9+10) = 38

=3. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (9+10+10+9) = 38

4. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+9+9+9) = 36

5. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+9+9+8) = 34

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.

