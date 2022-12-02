Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
13 Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were fined.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
CBS Sports
NFL fires warning shot to teams that players can be suspended for faking injuries and draft picks can be taken
The NFL sent out a warning to all 32 teams over the weekend that it could end up dropping the hammer on any team that deliberately attempts "to stop play unnecessarily" during a game. The warning shot was sent out in a memo that was obtained by Pro Football Talk...
CBS Sports
Cowboys win over Colts ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter on Sunday night and that's because the Cowboys and Colts were going for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14 picks: Top players to add include James Cook, Cam Akers
Depending on league settings, the Fantasy football playoffs are either getting underway or just around the corner. Either way, nailing your Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire picks is critical. Depth is sure to be tested as teams lock up their own playoff destiny and rest their starters, so you'll want to have a well-balanced roster with plenty of options to plug into your Fantasy football lineups. But with the waiver pool starting to thin out in the latter stages of the season, which backups can you speculatively add that might be of value down the road?
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow takes subtle shot at Justin Reid; Bengals QB reacts to sudden MVP talk
CINCINNATI -- Ja'Marr Chase declined to talk about it after the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Fellow Bengals wideout Tee Higgins also shrugged off a question about Justin Reid, the Chiefs safety who, among other things, said that he was going to "lock down" Higgins ahead of Sunday's game.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
CBS Sports
Packers GM discusses Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, insinuates Jordan Love being part of long-term plans
Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers next season? That question is everywhere, with Rodgers struggling and leaving the game with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It is not out of the question to think his days at Lambeau Field could be numbered.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst (calf) will likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Hurst caught two of three targets for 12 yards before suffering the calf injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear, as Baby relays that the team is still gathering more information. With the starting tight end unlikely to play, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi figure to be candidates for increased roles in Week 14.
Comments / 0